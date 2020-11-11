Michigan Wolverines football (1-2) is set to host the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Here's five players to keep an eye on come kickoff in the primetime showdown: RELATED: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week RELATED: Michigan O-Line 'Taking It Extra Personal' To Get Run Game Back On Track

Wisconsin Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Graham Mertz

Wisconsin Badgers redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20 of 21 passes against the Illinois Fighting Illini. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 25, but is expected to play after having to miss 21 days due to the Big Ten's stringent protocols. All eyes will be on his status leading up to kickoff. Mertz was set to begin the season as senior signal-caller Jack Coan's backup, but an injury to Coan made him the No. 1 guy at the position, and he impressed in the opener against Illinois, completing 20-of-21 pass attempts for 248 yards and five scores. With his stellar starting debut, he became the third FBS player over the last 25 seasons with five passing touchdowns and a 95 percent completion percentage in a game. He is up against a reeling U-M secondary that is giving up 287.3 yards per game through the air and has allowed 10 passing plays for 30 yards or more.

Michigan Senior Defensive End Kwity Paye

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye has two sacks this season. (AP Images)

Paye hasn't notched a sack since recording two in the opener at Minnesota, but he's still been extremely efficient, checking in as the seventh-most productive pass rusher in college football (minimum 100 pass rushes) according to PFF’s pass rushing productivity formula, which combines sacks, hit and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer. In three games, Paye has four quarterback hits and 13 hurries to go along with his two sacks. He's also contributed to U-M's run defense, which has held stout, allowing only 124.3 yards per game on the ground (31st in the country). Paye has 12 total tackles on the season, including four for loss.

I don’t say this lightly... Kwity Paye has been the most unblockable player in college football over last 3 weeks



He tore through these Indiana OTs pic.twitter.com/J34CtBKUuT — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 10, 2020

Wisconsin Junior Linebacker Jack Sanborn

Wisconsin Badgers football junior linebacker Jack Sanborn landed on the Bednarik Award watch list and the Butkus Award watch list this preseason. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Sanborn made three stops in a blowout win over Illinois and is the anchor of a strong Badger defense. He was the team's leading returning tackler coming into the season, after making 80 tackles, including nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2019. Wisconsin's defense, led by Sanborn, allowed Illinois to muster up just 218 yards of total offense and a dismal 4.6 yards per play.

Michigan Junior Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Michigan Wolverines football junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell led U-M in receiving yards last season (758). (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The team's leading receiver in 2019, Bell was adequate through the first two weeks of this season (eight receptions, 120 yards), but had his first big game of the year against Indiana, notching six receptions for 149 yards and a score. Specifically, Bell had a massive second half, reeling in four catches for 123 yards, including his 21-yard touchdown. Bell has been redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's favorite target thus far, with Bell being responsible for a team-leading 14 of Milton's 65 completions and 11 of those going for first downs.

Wisconsin Redshirt Junior Tight End Jake Ferguson

Wisconsin Badgers football redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson scored three touchdowns in the opener against the Illinois Fighting Illini. (AP Images)

After accumulating over 400 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, Ferguson began 2020 with a bang, grabbing seven balls for 72 yards and three touchdowns in the opener. Last week, U-M allowed Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot to tally four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, with redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett and redshirt sophomore linebacker Ben VanSumeren struggling in coverage and guarding him on each of his six targets. Wisconsin may look to exploit U-M's recent struggles in defending tight ends. Ferguson is especially a big threat in the red zone, with all three of his touchdowns this season coming inside the opposition's 20-yard line.

Bonus Players To Watch