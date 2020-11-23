Several Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action. Postseason play is in full swing in some states — though it has been paused for at least three weeks within the state of Michigan (two pledges are still alive in the Michigan playoffs). Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Takeaways From Seeing Rivals100 Michigan LB Commit Branden Jennings RELATED: Michigan Working Hard On In-State Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum At Corner

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and his squad advanced in postseason play. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Greg Crippen, quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and IMG Academy capped off an undefeated season by beating Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep, 41-6, in the final game of the year. McCarthy missed the game due to personal reasons. On the season, IMG Academy outscored its eight opponents 381-82. The Ascenders are ranked as the No. 1 prep team in the nation, per MaxPreps. Season Stats: In the six games of eight in which stats were made available, McCarthy completed 91-of-157 passes for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's crew fell, 24-21, to Buda (Texas) Hays. Season Stats: In the three games of six where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: at Austin (Texas) High 11/27

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas won in blowout fashion over Lehigh (Fla.) High, 50-14, advancing to the next round of the playoffs. Season Stats: In the three games of four in which stats were available, McBurrows has posted nine total tackles, including seven solo stops, and two interceptions. Hood made 14 solo tackles and 21 total in that time. Up Next: vs. Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee 11/27

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Branden Jennings notched six tackles, including one for loss, in Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood's 28-19 playoff win over Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler Palm. Season Stats: Jennings has accumulated 98 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Up Next: vs. Sanford (Fla.) Seminole 11/27

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee came up just short in the state title game, losing to Charlotte (N.C.) Christian, 27-21. Klein's crew finished with a 7-2 record. Season Stats: Klein made 17 receptions for 298 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in seven of 10 games where stats are available.