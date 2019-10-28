Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Massachusetts linebacker Kaleel Mullings is committed to Michigan.

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson and his Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle team fell to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, 28-21, in a showdown against Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller. Johnson threw a touchdown but was also intercepted twice. Pinnacle is now 7-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state of Arizona, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 27-8 win over Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy. Nazareth Academy is now 9-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state of Illinois by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Libertyville (Ill.)

Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) hits elite 2022 ATH Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) for another TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qyNb0v4mhT — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan running back commit Blake Corum dashed for three touchdowns in Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances' 40-13 blowout win over Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. Michigan offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua helped clear the way for Corum, while linebacker commits Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green led a strong defensive effort. St. Frances is 8-1 and ranked No. 4 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson

Michigan commit Blake Corum of @SFAfootball_MD is too tough 💪💪 @blake_corum . Highlights vs St. Thomas more pic.twitter.com/L26ECsAn99 — Blue Label (@BlueLabel_Elite) October 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning recorded four receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's 35-3 win over New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West. Lincoln Way East is 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state of Illinois by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Plainfield (Ill.) South

Michigan fans, y’all want speed? Check out AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) turning on the jets on this 43-yard TD #GoBlue 😱💨💨 pic.twitter.com/ddbfekeZyd — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson and his Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis team had the week off as they prepare for the state playoffs. St. Louis is 9-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps. Up Next: Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis helped Shrewsbury (Mass.) top Leominster (Mass.), 30-20. No stats were available from the contest. St. John's is 5-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Holden (Mass.) Wachusett Regional

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian took down Brownsville (Texas) St. Joseph, 28-7. No stats were available. San Antonio Christian is now 4-4 overall. Up Next: vs. Corpus Christi (Texas) John Paul II

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 39-7 win over Fairfax (Va.). Lake Braddock is 7-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Springfield (Va.) West Springfield

The Skinny: Michigan commit Reece Atteberry had a 46-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 28-0 win over Centennial (Colo.) Arapahoe. Eaglecrest is now 7-2 on the season and ranked No. 12 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Centennial (Colo.) Arapahoe

The scoop and score from Reece Atteberry last night. Look at the big man go !!!! @EJHolland_TW @9Preps https://t.co/Z1jtoUBGem — Eaglecrest Athletics (@raptorathletics) October 25, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra rebounded with a big 19-0 win over Orange (Calif.) Lutheran. JSerra is now 6-3 and ranked No. 44 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter led the way upfront for Buckingham Browne & Nichols, which came away with a 24-20 win over Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's. BB&N is now 4-2 on the season. Up Next: vs. Milton (Mass.) Academy

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson picked up a 23-20 win over Warren (Mich.) Mott in their regular season finale. The two teams will square off again to open the playoffs. Stevenson is now 5-4 on the season. Up Next: vs. Warren (Mich.) Mott

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor is out for the rest of his senior season with an MCL injury.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins and his Olney (Md.) Good Counsel team suffered their second straight loss as Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha came away with a 30-17 win. Good Counsel is now 6-3 and ranked No. 34 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis helped lead a strong effort in Williamstown (N.J.) High's 33-0 shutout win over Sewell (N.J.) Washington Township. Williamstown is now 7-0 and ranked No. 8 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Medford (N.J.) Shawnee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings recorded nine receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for two more touchdowns, notched a sack and recorded an interception in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 48-25 win over Belmont (Mass.) Hill. Milton Academy is now 6-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols

Four-star 2020 Michigan LB commit Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) had 9 receptions for 147 yards and 3 TDs, rushed for 2 TDs, recorded a sack and came down with an INT over the weekend 🤯.



Video of INT & sack below #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k65HqPwkOJ — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 28, 2019

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall to a 35-0 shutout win over The Bronx (N.Y.) Lehman. Erasmus Hall is now 6-2 and ranked No. 22 in the state of New York by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Midwood

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 16-8 win over Warren (Mich.) De La Salle. West Bloomfield finished the regular season 8-1 and is moving on to the playoffs. Up Next: vs. Canton (Mich.)

West Bloomfield 2020 S Makari Paige (Michigan commit) Is a hard hitter with a nose for the ball.



DLS got a big taste of him in their loss Friday night, especially in their first series where he made 2 big plays.@Makaripaige @wbhsTHESWAMP @WbLakers pic.twitter.com/GAAgibHm6D — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 28, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant is out the rest of his senior season with a foot injury.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon recorded an interception in Belleville's (Mich.) 41-14 win over Canton (Mich.) Plymouth. Belleville finished the regular season 9-0 and will move on to the playoffs. Up Next: vs. Saline (Mich.)