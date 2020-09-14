Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
While it was an eventful weekend for Michigan football recruiting, just two Wolverines commits had high school football games over the weekend, with Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Rivals100 LB Junior Colson and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star safety Rod Moore both in action.
More will join that duo this upcoming weekend, when games begin in the state of Michigan, where the Wolverines have four pledges from in 2021 and one in 2022. Additionally, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, home of Rivals100 Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and Rivals250 offensive lineman commit Greg Crippen, are back to playing this upcoming weekend after having a bye last week.
Here's the rundown on how Colson and Moore performed.
Junior Colson
Colson's Ravenwood squad suffered its first setback of the season on Friday night, falling 37-29 to Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy. Colson did not play Sept. 4 due to a minor injury, but returned to action this past weekend.
Despite the loss, Colson impressed once again this past weekend, playing both inside and outside linebacker. Highlights of his big performance are below.
Rod Moore
Moore's Northmont club took care of business on Friday night, defeating Beavercreek High by a final score of 42-8. The team is still undefeated for the year.
The Wolverine was in attendance at Moore's game last week (Sept. 4) — a 20-6 triumph over Kettering Fairmont — when the defensive back made 17 total tackles, while also playing offense and scoring on a 34-yard reception.
With it being a blowout win this past Friday, Moore played sparingly after the beginning of the contest. Below are highlights from Moore's most recent outing.
