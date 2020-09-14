Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football safety commit Rod Moore was one of two U-M pledges in action over the weekend. (Rivals.com)

Junior Colson

Colson's Ravenwood squad suffered its first setback of the season on Friday night, falling 37-29 to Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy. Colson did not play Sept. 4 due to a minor injury, but returned to action this past weekend. Despite the loss, Colson impressed once again this past weekend, playing both inside and outside linebacker. Highlights of his big performance are below.

Rod Moore