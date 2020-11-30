Several Michigan Wolverines commits took to the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action, but only two of them still remain. It's also important to note that playoffs have been paused in the state of Michigan for the time being within the state of Michigan (two pledges are still alive in the Michigan playoffs) due to an order from the Michigan Department of Health. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Wolverine TV: Full Workout Video Of Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy RELATED: A House Divided: Big Ten Rivalry Heating Up For Martin Family

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's crew lost another close one 38-35, to Austin (Texas) High in the last game of the regular season (the team did not qualify for playoffs). Dunlap appeared in the game's first play, but was unable to continue due to a foot injury he suffered several weeks prior. Season Stats: In the three games of nine where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper.

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas were supposed to face a tough test Friday night when going up against Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, which had a 9-1 record coming in. However, the Michigan commits won this one handedly, pitching a 45-0 shutout to advance to the next round of the postseason. Season Stats: In three games of six in which stats have been made available, McBurrows has posted nine total tackles, including seven solo stops, and two interceptions. Hood made has totaled 37 stops on the year. Up Next: vs. Venice (Fla.) High 12/4

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Branden Jennings and his squad were eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, losing 40-20 to Sanford (Fla.) Seminole. Despite the loss, Jennings shined, accumulating 14 total tackles, including four stops for loss. Season Stats: Jennings tallied 113 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his senior year.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and his team had an unfortunate ending to their season, with positive COVID-19 tests being the reason for an eight-day program shutdown that effectively ended the season in the middle of a playoff run. Season Stats: He finished the year with 22 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.