Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: His team took down Dearborn (Mich.) High, 49-0, Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. While his full stats were not made available, TheWolverine.com was in attendance. Among Alexander's handful of tackles was a stop behind the line of scrimmage. He also featured at running back. Up Next: at Livonia (Mich.) Churchill Sept. 10

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: After dropping the first two games of the season, Apple Valley rebounded to beat Murietta (Calif.) Valley, 27-14, behind Denegal's big arm. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 141 yards, and also added 52 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Season Stats: Has racked up 478 passing yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games, while also rushing for three scores. Up Next: at Victorville (Calif.) Victor Valley Sept. 9

DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

The Skinny: Left last week's game with a "lower body injury," in the first quarter, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and his name didn't appear in the box score for his team's 27-0 trouncing of Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain over the weekend. Up Next: vs. Seffner (Fla.) Armwood Sept. 10

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Leuzinger won a 45-35 shootout over Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham Sept. 3. In addition to his defensive duties, he carried the ball one time for three yards on offense. Up Next: at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly Sept. 9

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: Did not play during his team's 41-0 win over St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview due to sickness. Season Stats: In one game, has returned a punt for a touchdown, notched an interception and took a jet sweep 18 yards. Up Next: vs. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson Sept. 10

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Helped his squad to a 30-27 win over Colorado Springs (Colo.) Mesa Ridge. Up Next: vs. Monument (Colo.) Lewis-Palmer Sept. 10



DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: His team notched a 14-13 win over Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven. Jones was featured at both defensive back and running back. Season Stats: In one game in which stats were made available, Jones has 113 rushing yards and one touchdown. Up Next: vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Hillcrest Sept. 10

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: His team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 40-3 victory over Gainesville (Ga.) Lakeview Academy. He hauled in one reception for nine yards. Season Stats: Klein has racked up 40 receiving yards and four receptions in three contests. Up Next: vs. Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds Sept. 10

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: He caught 13 passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns in Gooding's 44-22 triumph over Twin Falls (Idaho) Canyon Ridge. Up Next: at Mountain Home (Idaho) High Sept. 10

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad fell to Lemont (Ill.) High, 15-10, over the weekend. Up Next: at Chicago Marist Sept. 10

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Pollard posted six tackles, three behind the line of scrimmage, in Bartram Trail's 12-6 victory over Miami (Fla.) Columbus. Season Stats: Has eight tackles, including four stops for loss, in two tilts. Up Next: vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 10

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: Ravenwood knocked off Franklin (Tenn.) High, 46-10. Pollard has been out with an injury early in the season. Up Next: vs. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy Sept. 10

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

The Skinny: Rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown in a 35-7 triumph over Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud. Season Stats: Rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns in two games. Up Next: vs.Charleston (N.C.) Country Day School Sept. 10

WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High

The Skinny: Hauled in a touchdown grab during Harper Woods (Mich.) High's 58-27 win over Pinckney (Mich.) High. Up Next: at Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's Sept. 10