According to a report from Stockrisers.com, DeJulius has been reached out to by Cincinnati, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri and Rhode Island since entering the portal.

He will have to sit out next season due to transfer rules, but has two years of eligibility left.

Michigan guard David DeJulius put his name in the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and started hearing from several high-major schools not soon after.

Maryland is the most intriguing, since it is in the Big Ten. DeJulius also has a connection to the Terrapins' staff. Former U-M assistant coach and current Maryland assistant DeAndre Haynes coached the guards in Ann Arbor during DeJulius' freshman season.

DeJulius also impressed against Maryland this past season, scoring a career-high 20 points in U-M's lone meeting with the Terrapins. There could be opportunity for major minutes in College Park, as Maryland is replacing senior guard Anthony Cowan.

If DeJulius did choose Maryland, he would become the fourth former U-M player to transfer to another Big Ten school in the last five years, joining Spike Albrecht (Purdue), Max Bielfeldt (Indiana) and Andrew Dakich (Ohio State).

Cincinnati graduates three scholarship guards, so there could be ample opportunity for DeJulius to step in and contribute to the Bearcats' backcourt.

Marquette graduates senior lead guard Markus Howard, who led the country in points per game last season, with 27.8. His departure will leave a big hole and would give DeJulius a chance to take on some of the workload Howard leaves behind.

Missouri sophomore guard Xavier Pinson is going through the NBA Draft process, as he announced last week he was declaring for the draft without an agent, leaving the option open for returning to school. Missouri has been actively recruiting other guard transfer options, including Bowling Green's Justin Turner, who has listed Missouri in his list of four teams he's considering.

Rhode Island, out of the Atlantic-10, graduates just one scholarship guard in senior Jeff Dowtin, a third-team All-Atlantic-10 selection this past season. Rhode Island is the only mid-major school with reported interest in DeJulius at this time.

DeJulius averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a shophomore, while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 36.1 from long range.