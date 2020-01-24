Late January is officially here and so are the dog days of the college basketball season, a period that impacts just about every team around the country on an annual basis and subsequently turns conference play into even more of a grind than usual.

The Michigan Wolverines’ recent basketball struggles have put the team in 11th place in the current Big Ten standings, with the squad holding a 2-5 league record after Wednesday night’s loss to Penn State.

Losses in four of Michigan’s last five games, though, have left fans wondering if the recent stretch is just a typical temporary annual swoon, or the product of something more worrisome.

“Coach [Juwan Howard] has been telling us to stay connected and not waver away from each other,” sophomore guard David DeJulius revealed this afternoon when asked how the club is working through its issues.

“We’re really using this time to grow and learn from the struggles, and if we stay with each other and just take it game by game, we’ll get out of it.”

U-M’s shooting performances have been especially disappointing in recent games, with the club having shot 41.9 percent or worse three times in its last five outings, capped off by a dreadful 35.3 percent showing on Wednesday night against Penn State.

“It’s important to stay confident in your shot and not let defense impact your offense, and vice versa,” DeJulius noted.

“It’s about stringing stops together and being confident in our offense. We let it affect one another on Wednesday night, and Coach pointed it out in the film room.

“Any time we didn’t get a stop, we let it affect our offense, and then we didn’t play hard enough on the defensive end when we missed shots.

“The numbers will come back in our favor if we keep trusting in our game plans. We’re in a tough league and it’s rough each and every night, especially this year.

“These are the times we really have to lock in and put in the extra work, because we understand the hole we’ve dug for ourselves.

“Everybody in this locker room wants to turn things around.”