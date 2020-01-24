TheWolverine

Video: Howard Previews Illinois, Players Discuss Recent Offensive Struggles
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to discuss tomorrow's Illinois game, and explained what makes the Fighting Illini such a stout club.
Sophomore guard David DeJulius and senior guard Zavier Simpson also talked about the club's recent struggles and what they need to do to break out of it.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
