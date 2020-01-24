"I think Juwan Howard is the number one reason why Hunter and 'T' decided to commit to Michigan. Now I know, great education, Big Ten basketball, I get all of that. But I honestly think the person that Juwan is and has been to them and their families is the main reason why those two kids decided to go to Michigan.”

— Doug Martin, the AAU head coach of Michigan four-star commits Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.