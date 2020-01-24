The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 24
Tweets of the day
Illinois loses a key rotational piece from its backcourt for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. Griffin is averaging 8.4 points on 50% shooting this season. https://t.co/rA8EzR0zsG— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 23, 2020
Congratulations to all the Fall Letterwinners #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pG5jKeeY8A— Mark (@MarkTaurisani) January 24, 2020
BIG STEPPER 🦍 pic.twitter.com/pXVtSZwJN1— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) January 23, 2020
I thank God for this meal he prepared #Versatile pic.twitter.com/Azv34A98sz— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) January 23, 2020
The USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll has been released!#Team154 has been ranked in the Top 15 in all major polls released so far!#BlueCrew #GetAfterIt pic.twitter.com/LYoUroPVZq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) January 23, 2020
Coach Mel Pearson talks about the team's recent success but the Wolverines aren't satisfied just yet#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/pmjmdWgRak— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 23, 2020
🎥Feature: Inside Michigan Hockey with goaltender Strauss Mann #HAIL pic.twitter.com/hkmWv6k3Co— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 23, 2020
80-year-old Red Berenson is suited up for tonight's @bluesalumni game. Absolute legend. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/mlL1Qp0zRH— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 24, 2020
Mr. Red Berenson has arrived. 80 years old, looking strong and ready for the alumni game tonight,,, #awesome @StLouisBlues @NHLAlumni @bluesalumni @NHL pic.twitter.com/kKoWGPUZkv— Kelly Chase (@Chasenpucks39) January 23, 2020
Think this guy still has the same pre-game routine?#NHLAllStar Alumni Game is coming up!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 24, 2020
Listen >> https://t.co/1ZLDn1LW4U pic.twitter.com/2ILSzits9y
Hughes, Pacioretty to Represent Michigan at NHL All-Star Game— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 23, 2020
Read >> https://t.co/YDLlsip1EE#GoBlue〽️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/vs0qmvot3z
Who has two thumbs and is loving his first #NHLAllStar experience?— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 24, 2020
This guyyyy 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/2wbB0meBTa
and another one @UMichUnions #GoBlue https://t.co/b3ok7xTysW pic.twitter.com/Yjp7UiQ9ge— MVictors (@MVictors) January 24, 2020
The new Michigan Union courtyard (a.k.a. the "Indoor Diag"). pic.twitter.com/qYtuHueXMK— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 23, 2020
Thanks to our Fun Committee for the afternoon pick-me-up! ☕️#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/L4AcFm2ZWY— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) January 23, 2020
Spend nine days with Michigan Alumni Travel along the exquisite Amalfi Coast, taking in the sights and tastes of Sorrento, Naples, and the ruins of Herculaneum and Pompeii. https://t.co/gA7Ic9BNss— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 23, 2020
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/lcIZkT8QLE— Brashard Smith🧸¹ (@BrashardS) January 24, 2020
Blessed and Honored to Receive an Offer from The University of Michigan #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/31J3Q3OEE0— Ryan Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) January 23, 2020
Extremely blessed to have received my second offer from the University of Michigan💙💛 #GoBlue @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/PkkredB5gD— Josh (@13k_Josh) January 23, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan!! #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/dzugSrxFMF— Pat Coogan (@coogs53) January 23, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan ! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GZNpvzktsq— Colby McDonald™️ (@1kcmc) January 23, 2020
After a great talk with Coach Harbaugh, I’m Super excited to announce I have received an offer to play football for the University of Michigan! #GOBLUE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GLD7BXmxwe— Kyle McNamara (@KyleMcNamaraWR) January 24, 2020
Congrats to our newest group of Michigan letter winners! #GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/3tttkoHlNU— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) January 24, 2020
This time we #FlipforChip 💜 pic.twitter.com/3i1RsEBcxZ— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 23, 2020
Jock Jams Thursday Night. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L2NKVwRjeM— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 24, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan 5-Star Commit Isaiah Todd Named a McDonald's All-American
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan's Cold Streak Intensifies the Heat
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Adds Fresno State to its 2024 Football Schedule
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche Keeps Reeling in Praise at Senior Bowl; Patterson Receives Criticism
• Pat Donohue, Terrapin Sports Report: Terps add Depth at Running Back in Michigan Transfer Jordan Castleberry
---
