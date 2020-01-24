News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"I think Juwan Howard is the number one reason why Hunter and 'T' decided to commit to Michigan. Now I know, great education, Big Ten basketball, I get all of that. But I honestly think the person that Juwan is and has been to them and their families is the main reason why those two kids decided to go to Michigan.”
— Doug Martin, the AAU head coach of Michigan four-star commits Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan 5-Star Commit Isaiah Todd Named a McDonald's All-American

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan's Cold Streak Intensifies the Heat

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Adds Fresno State to its 2024 Football Schedule

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche Keeps Reeling in Praise at Senior Bowl; Patterson Receives Criticism

• Pat Donohue, Terrapin Sports Report: Terps add Depth at Running Back in Michigan Transfer Jordan Castleberry

