Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy five-star power forward and Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Isaiah Todd was named a McDonald's All-American this afternoon. The No. 10 overall prospect in the nation pledged to U-M on Oct. 17, but chose not to sign with the Wolverines during November's early signing period.

The Michigan Wolverines' 2020 basketball recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the nation. (Matthew Hatfield (VirginiaPreps.com))

Rumors surrounding whether or not he'll play at U-M or go overseas next year have been the main topic of discussion ever since he committed, with no official announcement having yet been made. The late NCAA signing period will run from April 15 through May 20, so all eyes will be on Todd during that time to see whether or not he signs with the Maize and Blue. Two other Michigan targets were tabbed as McDonald's All-Americans today as well, in Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher and Austin (Tex.) Vandegrift five-star small forward Greg Brown.

Brown is slated to visit Ann Arbor on Feb. 7, but is considered a major long shot to land with the Wolverines. “I’d be very, very surprised if he ended up at Michigan,” Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans said recently. “Those close to him said North Carolina didn’t do a good job recruiting him the last few months, so they said, ‘Why not give Michigan a look?’ They’re playing catch-up though.” Michigan has been trending in the opposite direction with Christopher, with some even tabbing the Maize and Blue as the current favorite. “I don’t see it ending soon," Evans explained. "I expect him to take things out for a while. “He’ll take a couple more visits. It’s still relatively early, and anything can happen in the next two or three months. “But Michigan is in the best shape, for sure. They did a great job with the visit, and they’ve been following Michigan … how they’re doing well, their recruiting success. The guys committed there and headed there have done a really good job recruiting Josh. "He likes the idea of Michigan being a national entity, all the attention [head coach] Juwan [Howard] has created there.”