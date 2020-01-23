Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has reeled in the No. 4 recruiting class nationally, according to Rivals.com. The two that pushed that recruiting class into the top five were none other than four-star center Hunter Dickinson and four-star small forward Terrance Williams. The two both hail from the DMV area (D.C. / Maryland / Virginia), and have been teammates on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Takeover, one of the nation's top AAU programs. The Wolverine spoke with Team Takeover's coach, Doug Martin, about what the Wolverines are getting in the highly-touted duo. RELATED: Future Wolverines Shine ... More On Josh Christopher RELATED: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Success, Franz Wagner's Emergence And More

Michigan Wolverines basketball has the No. 4 recruiting class in America after Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams decided to team up in Ann Arbor. (Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams / Twitter)

The Personalities

In trying to understand what these two will bring to U-M, the personalities stand out. "Terrance is super funny, great personality," Martin told The Wolverine. "But, he leans more to me on the reserved side. He’s more like, ‘I’m going to see what my surroundings are before I make a mark in it.’ He’ll be comfortable with everybody, but he’ll just kind of observe and pick his spots on where he’s going to interject in conversation or chatter that we may have." Dickinson is "100 percent" the more outgoing teammate, Martin revealed. "Hunter is one of the smartest, funniest, sarcastic guys you could ever be around," Martin said. "He would just throw daggers at you and you’d think, ‘Man.’" On national television Monday, Dickinson went for 28 points and six rebounds going up against the nation's top-ranked center, Evan Mobley, at the Spalding Hoop Hall Classic, leading his Dematha (Maryland) High Stags to victory. After the game, Dickinson was asked by ESPN what his approach was going against the No. 1 recruit. In his answer, he threw some daggers, like Martin knew he was capable of. "I mean, that's your guys' number one prospect," Dickinson said after the game. "I feel like I'm better, so I just went in there and attacked it, and just played my game."

Hunter Dickinson named Game MVP: pic.twitter.com/HDce8ExVOo — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020

Hunter Dickinson had 28 points and six boards yesterday. This kid can take over a game. pic.twitter.com/qlED57Y19S — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 21, 2020

"I don’t think anybody caught it right away, when he said, ‘That’s your number one player, but I think I’m better,’" Martin said. "But as the interview went on, people were like, ‘Wait, did he just say that?’ And that’s how Hunter is." How will that translate to being a Michigan Wolverine? "If there’s going to be one kid that’s going to throw himself into the Michigan tradition of football games, other school events, the community, it's Hunter," Martin said. "Hunter won’t have to be told. That’s just who he is. Dickinson may be a prime example of the fan favorite that opposing fans aren't necessarily fond of. "At the EYBL Peach Jam, I coach the 16u team, and we’re playing a local rival, another D.C. EYBL team, and Hunter is leading the crowd in cheers and chants," Martin said with a laugh. "When we were hitting threes, he was running up and down the sideline cheering. "That’s just who he is. If he’s wearing that jersey, he’s 100 percent in with you. He’s like that at Dematha. I know he’s going to be that times 100 at Michigan."

The Players