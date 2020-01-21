Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is just over halfway through his first season back at his alma mater. The Wolverines have experienced some high levels of success, winning the Battle 4 Atlantis, but are still finding their way in the Big Ten. Howard is enjoying his time back in Ann Arbor so far, and a lot of that has to do with the players he gets to coach. "It’s been fun," Howard told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "I’ve been impressed with the overall level of competitive play on the college level, both in the non conference and in conference play. "What I’ve been really excited about is just the opportunity to work with an impressionable, fun, hard working group. I can just keep going on and on about the players that I’m coaching. They are just the joy of what makes me want to come in each and every day to grow and get better as a coach, because they make my job a lot easier and fun." RELATED: Inside The Numbers: Michigan Misses Livers' Defense RELATED: Film Room: The Changes Juwan Howard Made To U-M's Post Defense

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is enjoying his time back in Ann Arbor. (USA Today Sports Images)

Looking back on his days as a U-M player, Howard recalled what he enjoyed about playing for national championship winning coach Steve Fisher. He has understandably taken a lot of what he learned from Fisher and implemented it into the way he coaches his team. "The beauty of playing for a guy like Coach Fish was he allowed you to be you as a player," Howard said. "He trusted his players, and put them in positions where they can utilize their strengths. "Now, I have my chance to be a head coach, allowing our players to grow and not just on the court, but also growing with their confidence and boosting their confidence level. I see how our team is growing game by game, every day in practice. It just puts a smile on my face." Howard is not just boosting the confidence of his current players, but he's instilling confidence in recruits and their families that he and his staff can be trusted. So far, Howard has hauled in the No. 4 class in America, according to Rivals.com's team rankings. "Sometimes, you have to bet on yourself," Howard said bluntly. "Yes, I never coached at the college level before, but I think my track record has proven as a former player who played many years in the NBA, 19. And then a coach in the NBA for six years as an assistant with the Miami Heat, having a chance to work under Erik Spoelstra and learn from him, and other coaches like David Fizdale, Keith Smart, Dan Craig. The parents are able to go back on social media and find out information, and do their due diligence on me and what I bring to the table, who I've worked under. "Now, when I go out there on the recruiting trail, yes, in the beginning I wasn't able to sell anything other than obviously the Michigan brand, but I've been able to be honest and real with a lot of folks. I think that has helped me in many ways. "I'm vulnerable. I don't mind getting vulnerable, and just sharing, 'Hey, I've never done it before, but I've also hired a great staff that I know I can trust and have countless years of experience, who have been through it before.' I'm not the guy to have all the answers. I'm willing to grow throughout the experience, but I'm also going to learn as well. If I don't have the answers, I'm going to find it for our players." Part of what gives Howard and his staff credibility on the trail is assistant coach Phil Martelli's wealth of experience, having been the head coach at St. Joseph's for the 24 years prior to this one. "You gotta have experience next to you, especially when you haven't done it before," Howard said. "Coach Phil, a guy who is just as pure as they come, egoless, also a guy who taught many players and coaches who worked under him. He's not afraid to share knowledge, and he's not afraid to speak up. Not only that, he understands his new role, and he's not a guy to step on anyone's toes or anything like that or try to go out there and say, 'Me, me, me.' It's a family here, and I'm just happy that Coach Phil Martelli has embraced this Michigan culture."

Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli's experience has been valuable for Juwan Howard. (AP Images)