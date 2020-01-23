The contest will occur on Aug. 31 at The Big House, and will be the season-opener for both clubs.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program announced today it has added Fresno State to its 2024 schedule, marking what will be the first ever meeting between the Maize and Blue and Bulldogs.

The Wolverines' 2024 slate now has 11 of its 12 opponents scheduled, with three potential dates to use for the final foe — Sept. 14, Sept. 21 or Oct. 12.

The highlight of that year's slate, however, will be the game that follows the Fresno State affair, when the Maize and Blue travel to Austin, Tex., on Sept. 7 for a showdown with the Longhorns.

The game will mark the first meeting between the two traditional powerhouses since the 2005 Rose Bowl, which resulted in a 38-37 Texas victory.

Fresno State, meanwhile, will have a first-year coach in 2020 in Kalen DeBoer, who replaces Jeff Tedford.

The Bulldogs went 4-8 this past season and 2-6 in Mountain West play, and saw Tedford resign at the end of the campaign due to health reasons.

U-M's last meeting with a Mountain West opponent occurred on Sept. 16, 2017, against Air Force, and resulted in a 29-13 Michigan victory.