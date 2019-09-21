The rush defense for the Michigan Wolverines' football team was torched on Saturday by Wisconsin in a way that had not been seen under fourth-year defensive coordinator Don Brown. The Maize and Blue's defensive unit allowed 359 yards to the Badger ground game, including 203 and two touchdowns to junior running back Jonathan Taylor. It was obvious from the onset that U-M was going to have trouble stopping UW's offense, with the Badgers stringing together a 12-play, 75-yard drive on its first series of the game that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Taylor. The Badgers punted on their second possession, before Taylor ripped off a 72-yard TD run to make it 14-0 on Wisconsin's third drive of the afternoon.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense allowed the Badgers to run 73 plays on Saturday. (AP Images)

UW's fourth series actually took up over half of the second quarter, when it compiled a 15-play, 80-yard drive that chewed 8:29 off the clock and concluded with a one-yard quarterback sneak by junior Jack Coan to make the score 21-0 with 6:40 remaining in the half. A 25-yard touchdown run by Coan with 57 seconds before halftime made it 28-0, and the Badgers' final score of the day came on their first series of the third quarter when sophomore fullback John Chenal found the end zone from two yards out. “It’s just like any kind of adversity in a football game," senior safety Josh Metellus said afterward when asked what the team's mindset was when they were down 28-0. "You get hit in the mouth, and it’s how you respond. It’s 60 minutes of football, but we only played 30. “We were ready to go back out there and try to fight for the last 30 minutes to get it done.”



UW averaged 6.3 yards per rush, 6.7 yards per play and racked up a total of 487 offensive yards on the day (including 312 in the first half alone).

"Their ability to block and tackle was really good today," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "There were holes inside, and when we shut those holes off, [Taylor] had the ability to bounce them to the outside. "They controlled the game with the running game, and it was easy to see that." Although UW only compiled 128 yards through the air, Coan connected on 13 of his 16 pass attempts. The Wolverine front seven struggled mightily to create pressure or get into the Badger backfield as well, logging just two tackles for loss and one sack. The 28 points surrendered in the first half signaled the first time Michigan had allowed that many points in a single half since Florida posted the same amount in last season's Peach Bowl.

Punter Will Hart One Of The Team's Few Bright Spots On Saturday

Redshirt junior punter Will Hart was as one of the club's few who played well on Saturday, booting five kicks away for an impressive 51-yard average. Three of the veteran's five punts traveled 50 yards or further, including a best of 61 yards that matched his season long. Despite the return of junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones from injury, sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell continued to handle the punt returning duties, averaging seven yards on three attempts. A unique special teams play actually occurred with just under five minutes left in the game, when the Wolverines attempted an onside kick following their second touchdown to make the score 35-14. Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow recovered it, but the Wolverine offense was not able to capitalize, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson later fumbling at the UW 16-yard line.

