Defense/Special Teams Notes: Daxton Hill 'All Over The Field' For Michigan

The general public got its first look at Michigan football's new defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald Saturday afternoon in the Wolverines' 47-14 win over Western Michigan, and it was an impressive performance by several who were put in new positions. Playing primarily at nickelback, sophomore safety Daxton Hill shined in the new system, tying atop the squad in tackles with six and notching one pass breakup. He earned the first mention from head coach Jim Harbaugh when he was asked to give his general impressions of the victory. "I'll just start with Dax Hill," Harbaugh began. "He was all over the field, making plays in the secondary, pass breakups, physical tackles, playing behind the line of scrimmage on the screen passes, the bubbles. I thought he had a tremendous game."

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore safety Daxton Hill made 46 tackles last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"That position makes a big difference for us in the back seven because his disguises play a big role in the quarterback’s checks and stuff like that — whether he’s blitzing or not blitzing, the coverage he’s playing or not playing," redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, who had two pass breakups in the win, said of Hill. "They’re pretty much looking at him to see what we’re in, so him moving around and giving them different looks is really good for us in the back seven." Also in a new role, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was impressive, totaling four tackles, a strip sack and one quarterback hurry while playing as more of a stand-up outside linebacker. He led Michigan pass rushers who altogether registered six hurries on WMU redshirt sophomore signal-caller Kaleb Eleby and frustrated the Broncos front as the game wore on. Fellow starting outside linebacker David Ojabo, a redshirt freshman, also hurried the quarterback twice. "It definitely adds up, and it gets in that quarterback’s mind — he can feel it coming," Hutchinson said. "It’s frustrating not getting sacks when you’re hitting that quarterback, but as long as you’re affecting the play, creating havoc, that’s all that matters." Four defenders made their first starts in a Michigan uniform in second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten, Ojabo and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Hill-Green posted a career-high four tackles, Moten notched a career-high five tackles (all solo stops), which slotted second on the squad, and Smith registered one tackle, which was behind the line of scrimmage and marked his first career stop for loss, and two quarterback hurries.

Michigan Defense Tightens Up After Opening Drive

The Maize and Blue held the Broncos to 4.6 yards per play and 317 total yards (191 through the air and 126 on the ground) in Macdonald's debut. After connecting on 64.7 percent of his throws last season, Eleby completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts (54 percent) for 191 yards and one touchdown Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Broncos churned out just 3.9 yards per carry, totaling 126 yards — their lowest mark since Dec. 30, 2019 — on 32 attempts. But it wasn't so pretty to start for the U-M defense. Down 7-0 after an opening-drive touchdown by Michigan, WMU marched 75 yards down the field in 10 plays for a quick — four minutes and 17 seconds — answer.

The Wolverines made adjustments and tightened up, forcing WMU to punt on five-straight possessions — not counting a kneel down just before halftime — and seven out of its next nine drives before a garbage-time score on its 10th and final of the contest. "I thought Mike did a great job mixing the coverages," Harbaugh said of Macdonald. "Right before the second half started, going to more of a two-high shell as we were stopping the run. Played more coverage, which made their quarterback hold the ball a little bit longer, and we were able to apply some pressure." From the 4:21 mark in the first quarter until the 3:30 mark in the fourth, Michigan was able to run up 40 unanswered points.

Big Returns, Blocked Kick Help Put Michigan In Great Position

Michigan second-year freshman running back Blake Corum returned a first-quarter kickoff 79 yards down to the WMU 21-yard line, setting up a redshirt sophomore kicker Jake Moody field goal from 37 yards out. Corum posted an impressive 212 all-purpose yards (111 rushing, 22 receiving and 79 kickoff return). Junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell also made a big play in the return game, bringing back a second-quarter punt 31 yards to the WMU 31-yard. Three plays later, Michigan was able to find the end zone and extend its lead to 24-7 with 6:18 left before halftime. Bell left the game immediately following the return. Hutchinson was credited with a blocked kick, though he admitted he's not sure if he actually got his hand on it. The deflected 40-yard attempt virtually ended any hopes the Broncos still had of winning the game while down 33-7 with 6:01 to go in the third quarter. Michigan took over on its own 23-yard line, and was able to insert its backups on offense to close out the resounding win. "Tremendous performance on special teams — the way they were blocking, running and tackling," Harbaugh said. "A tackle inside the 10, a punt return, blocked field goal. Real solid play the entire day."

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defense Notes