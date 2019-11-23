The Michigan Wolverines' football defense gave up scoring drives to Indiana on two of its first three possessions (of 75 and 52 yards, respectively), allowing the Hoosiers to grab a 14-7 lead at 14:09 of the second quarter. Defensive coordinator Don Brown's crew buckled down after that, though, not allowing a single point for the rest of the game.

Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche racked up five tackles, two TFLs, one sack, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

"We just did what we’re supposed to do [after IU's scoring drives]," senior linebacker Josh Uche explained after the win. "We just stayed on the little things, the details and executed. "Coach Brown called an excellent game and we did whatever he told us to do. He makes the calls, and I know what my responsibility is and that I’m going to do that job. "It’s up to Coach Brown to make those adjustments and we communicate with him on what we feel is working and what their tendencies are, and what they’re leaning toward." Two crucial turnovers contributed to Michigan's defensive success in Bloomington, with freshman safety Daxton Hill picking off a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey on the Hoosiers' second possession of the afternoon. Senior linebacker Josh Uche caused and recovered U-M's second turnover, when he forced Ramsey to fumble on a sack late in the third quarter, giving U-M's offense outstanding field position by picking it up at the Indiana 19-yard line (senior quarterback Shea Patterson found junior receiver Nico Collins in the end zone on the ensuing play). "The sack fumble was big," head coach Jim Harbaugh recapped. "Josh Uche was having a heck of a game with the pressure he was applying. He takes speed and turns it into power and made a big sack fumble. "He also stopped their fly sweep off the edge, and it was big getting their inside running game stopped." After yielding 127 yards on IU's aforementioned first two scoring series, Michigan's defense only gave up 194 yards the rest of the day, and forced punts on five of Indiana's final nine possessions. The four drives that didn't end in punts concluded with (in chronological order) the end of the first half, the fumble Uche forced and recovered, a failed fourth down attempt and the end of the game.

Quinn Nordin Continues To Excel As Michigan's Kicker

Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin and sophomore Jake Moody had primarily alternated on U-M's extra points and field goals throughout the first two months of the season, but the former was given the nod on all three of Michigan's field goals and all five of its extra points last week against MSU (converted all eight). Nordin once again was the man for both jobs on Saturday against the Hoosiers, connecting on his lone field goal attempt (from 27 yards out) and all four of the club's extra points. Redshirt junior punter Will Hart, meanwhile, endured the worst outing of his career, averaging just 31.2 yards on four punts (his previous low had been 35 yards, which he had done three times). A bit of an odd sequence occurred at 14:09 of the second quarter when freshman wideout Giles Jackson fielded a kick at his own goal line, and advanced all the way to his own 37-yard line before appearing to be tackled. The whistle never blew, however, and Jackson proceeded to take the kick all the way to the house. Replay showed the freshman was clearly down though, and the touchdown came off the board. Jackson as a whole averaged 27 yards on three kick return attempts throughout the afternoon.

