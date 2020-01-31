The Maize and Blue secured the victory without two of their key veterans in senior point guard Zavier Simpson and junior forward Isaiah Livers, with the former missing the game due to suspension and the latter to injury.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team picked up its first road win of the year on Tuesday night when it grabbed a 79-68 triumph at Nebraska, snapping what had been a four-game losing streak.

Junior guard Eli Brooks and sophomore guard David DeJulius both ran the offense in Simpson’s absence, with the junior stepping up in a big way — he scored 20 points and made four of his 10 threes, while also pulling down nine boards and handing out four assists.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner and sophomore forward Brandon Johns also had two of their best offensive showings of the year, pouring in 18 and 16 points, respectively.

“We talked beforehand how it was going to be about me, Eli, Franz and Brandon busting out on rebounds and starting the offense,” DeJulius explained this afternoon.

“Our motto was to start a faster pace. I have not been told if Simpson will play tomorrow or not — he talked to us and apologized for everything, and we told him we loved him.

“He was down at first and we felt for him, but we FaceTimed with him during halftime. He also greeted us at the door at 2:00 in the morning when we got back from Nebraska, so he’s still been a leader.

“We always have the ‘next man up’ mentality, so I owe it to my teammates to do the job.”

“That win can definitely get us going and get us back in that groove,” senior center Jon Teske added, after a nine-point, eight-rebound performance.

“We’ve got the taste of winning back, and now we just have to carry it on from here. I was happy with how we played as a team, and the leadership that Eli and I brought with X [Simpson] out.

“We knew going in that Nebraska didn’t have a whole lot of height, and that Brandon, [sophomore center] Colin [Castleton] and myself could all use our height against them.