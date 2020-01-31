News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses The Current Status Of Both Simpson & Livers

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard fielded several questions today pertaining to both senior guard Zavier Simpson and junior forward Isaiah Livers, and whether or not the former will travel with the team tomorrow.

Senior center Jon Teske and sophomore guard David DeJulius also talked about what it was like not having Simpson on the court for Tuesday night's win at Nebraska.

RELATED: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown

RELATED: Podcast: David Merritt With John Borton

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball game against Rutgers tomorrow will tip off at 4:30 ET.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball game against Rutgers tomorrow will tip off at 4:30 ET. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

Senior center Jon Teske

