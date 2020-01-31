TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses The Current Status Of Both Simpson & Livers
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard fielded several questions today pertaining to both senior guard Zavier Simpson and junior forward Isaiah Livers, and whether or not the former will travel with the team tomorrow.
Senior center Jon Teske and sophomore guard David DeJulius also talked about what it was like not having Simpson on the court for Tuesday night's win at Nebraska.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Senior center Jon Teske
