Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 30)
The Wolverine Podcast hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about Michigan Wolverines basketball's win over Nebraska, and look ahead at the Rutgers and Ohio State games (0:00-31:30), as U-M departs for New York City for a 'home game' against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Then, the two answer mailbag questions on Michigan basketball and football (31:30 - end).
RELATED: Basketball Podcast: David Merritt With John Borton
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook