The Wolverine Podcast hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about Michigan Wolverines basketball's win over Nebraska, and look ahead at the Rutgers and Ohio State games (0:00-31:30), as U-M departs for New York City for a 'home game' against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Then, the two answer mailbag questions on Michigan basketball and football (31:30 - end).

