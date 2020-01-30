News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 30)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine Podcast hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about Michigan Wolverines basketball's win over Nebraska, and look ahead at the Rutgers and Ohio State games (0:00-31:30), as U-M departs for New York City for a 'home game' against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Then, the two answer mailbag questions on Michigan basketball and football (31:30 - end).

RELATED: Basketball Podcast: David Merritt With John Borton

RELATED: Michigan Hoops Recruiting Podcast

Michigan Wolverines basketball has had a lot of success at Madison Square Garden over the years.
