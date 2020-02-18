Redshirt junior center Austin Davis, for example, has excelled in his role as a big man who spells senior center Jon Teske for anywhere from 11 to 14 minutes a game as of late, while sophomore forward Brandon Johns developed immensely while junior forward Isaiah Livers was out with injury.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard spoke this afternoon about how well his players understand their roles this season, a sentiment that has become especially evident in recent weeks.

Johns has seen his minutes decrease a bit since Livers’ return but has still fully accepted the role, with the sophomore forward epitomizing “The Team, The Team, The Team” mantra.

Every player has bought in beautifully in Howard’s first year, including sophomore guard David DeJulius, who has served as an offensive spark off the bench at times this season.

“In home games, I like to stay on the bike a lot to keep my lungs ready,” he explained when asked what he does to always ensure he’s prepared for game action.

“I also sprint up and down the court my first few times out there. I stay mentally strong, and watch how ball screen reads are going defensively for us and things of that nature.”

Teske has been asked to take on a different offensive role this season as well, posting up more now than he ever has in his collegiate career.

“[Former head] Coach [John] B[eilein]’s system had me playing more up top, but I’m playing on both blocks under Coach Howard now,” he explained.

“It’s something I need to continue to work on, and he preaches about counter moves and continuing to improve my game down low.

“Teams will try to take something away, which is why it’s important to have another move to go to.”

Teske has already built up quite the legacy at Michigan, with he and senior guard Zavier Simpson picking up their 105th wins in a Wolverine uniform on Sunday, marking the most in program history.