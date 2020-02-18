News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard Previews Rutgers, Confirms Isaiah Livers Will Travel

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore guard David DeJulius and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon to preview tomorrow night's showdown at Rutgers.

The trio discussed what it will take to come away with a win in Piscataway, while the former briefly touched on junior forward Isaiah Livers' status.

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers smiling
Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers is shooting 45.9 percent from three on the year. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

Senior center Jon Teske

