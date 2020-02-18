Videos: Juwan Howard Previews Rutgers, Confirms Isaiah Livers Will Travel
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore guard David DeJulius and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon to preview tomorrow night's showdown at Rutgers.
The trio discussed what it will take to come away with a win in Piscataway, while the former briefly touched on junior forward Isaiah Livers' status.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Senior center Jon Teske
