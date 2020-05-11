Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Derrick Walton Jr. has quite the relationship with the Wagner family. Walton and Moe Wagner were a formidable duo at U-M for three seasons, especially in both of their final seasons in Ann Arbor (2016-17) when the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made a run to the Sweet 16.

But what many don't know is that Walton has also been teammates with current U-M rising sophomore star wing Franz Wagner. The two teamed up during the 2018-19 season in Germany with Alba Berlin. Walton joined the team in the middle of the season, while Wagner was on a dual contract with Alba Berlin and SSV Iok Bernau.

"It’s like seeing the same dude from college in a different country," Walton said of the similarities between Moe and Franz, in an interview with The Wolverine. "They’re the exact same type of dude.

"It was cool because he was in a different part of his growing, his career.

"He’s just like Moe, man. That’s my dude. That’s my 'lil dude."

