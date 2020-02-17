Howard explained how important it is for athletes to be coachable and not put themselves above others or above the team, while also recalling a story of how he met one of the most influential figures in his life.

Former Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Desmond Howard delivered a speech on campus over the weekend, serving as one of several speakers during a TEDx (independently organized TED event) talk.

“I first started playing organized football at 10 years old as a scrawny little kid in Cleveland, Ohio.

"We had a kid named Johnny on the team, and he was a talented running back who was one of the best players on the roster.

"Johnny had a problem though — he knew he was good and liked to do things his own way from time to time, which drove our head coach crazy.

"Our coach was once trying to get Johnny to run a 22 blast in practice, meaning all he had to do was go up the middle.

"Johnny got the ball and went to his right and turned the play into a sweep. We had a game a few days later and Coach called the same play, and Johnny took the handoff and tried to get to the right side again but got tackled in the backfield.

"Coach was hotter than fish grease and was livid; he waved at Johnny to get out of the game and just pointed to the bench.

"Johnny was done for the day and didn’t play again that game. A few days later at practice, Coach told us Johnny wasn’t on the team anymore and explained how he had no problem coaching us, but couldn’t coach someone who thought they knew more than he did.

"That lesson stuck with me and it taught me that no matter how talented you are, you’re replaceable if you’re not coachable.

"The ability to be coachable is something I’ve always felt strongly about.”