{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 16:58:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk coaching searches, offensive line and more.

Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Ed Warinner has to replace four offensive linemen this year.
Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Ed Warinner has to replace four offensive linemen this year. (Brandon Brown)

