Even though Indiana entered today’s basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines with just a 6-7 record in league play, it still felt like the Maize and Blue made a statement with their 89-65 beatdown of the Hoosiers. Beating an NCAA Tournament bubble team like Indiana by 24 points is impressive in itself, but takes on even more significance when considering it was the fifth win for U-M in its last six games, with the last two coming by an average of 24.5 points (Michigan blew out Northwestern, 79-54, in Evanston on Wednesday night).

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Zavier Simpson finished with 12 points and 11 assists. (AP Images)

U-M’s hot streak coincides with the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers, who has now averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 boards in the three games since he's been back. “Today’s win helps with our momentum going into a tough environment at Rutgers,” junior guard Eli Brooks explained in the postgame. “It’ll hopefully translate over, and it makes the locker room more fun and easier to go to practice each day. The strides are coming on the defensive end especially; we really paid attention to the scouting report and the details. “We’re able to rely on our defense when we’re not making shots, which is kind of what happened at the start of the Northwestern game. “We’ve started to execute better, after letting a few games slip away that we should have won.” “We’ve done a good job of focusing on what’s ahead of us,” freshman guard Franz Wagner added. “We’re starting to be ourselves again and play better basketball, and that’s what makes us good. “We can’t just say, ‘Let’s play like we did in the Bahamas.’ We’ve stayed connected, because everyone was very frustrated when we lost a couple games. “We’re all so used to winning here. We’ve done a good job of staying within ourselves throughout the adversity and focusing on the little things.”