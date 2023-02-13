Further details on the current police investigation and the subsequent decision by the University of Michigan to fire former football assistant coach Matt Weiss have been revealed.

According to a FOIA request by The Detroit News, Weiss was found during a university review to have "inappropriately accessed" computer accounts.

The notes provided also outlined a university request for Weiss to appear in a meeting on Jan. 19 after an investigation revealed his alleged actions violated U-M's Standard Practice Guide. The university had attached the relevant evidence with the memo sent to Weiss.

Weiss did not appear at the meeting.

This led to the university terminating Weiss' employment based on the evidence it planned to share during the meeting.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have,” U-M's Chief of Staff for U-M athletics Doug Gnodtke wrote in Weiss' termination letter. “Based on the evidence it appears that you have inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals in violation of SPG 601.07. As a result, your appointment has been terminated with cause.”

Athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement later that day to confirm the news that Weiss was no longer employed by the university.

According to The Detroit News, the events that took place which led to the police investigation remain quiet as the university police department is still investigating the situation.