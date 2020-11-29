Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson was the story of the night in U-M’s 81-71 overtime win over Oakland at Crisler Center, wrapping up the evening with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. All 19 of his points came in the second half and in the overtime session, coming up with crucial basket after crucial basket to ensure the Wolverines’ victory. He frequently showed nice touch around the rim and served as the team’s “go-to man” down the stretch, proving the moment wasn’t too big for him.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Hunter Dickinson's 19 points were a career-high. (AP Images)

“He has a good touch and uses his body well,” freshman forward Terrance Williams exclaimed, who has known Dickinson the longest of any current Wolverine after playing with him during their prep days. “I’ve been competing with him since third or fourth grade and have seen his improvement every year. A lot of big men don’t have a lot of touch, but he has it around the rim and around the three-point line. “He’s played in these big games – we played close games in our high school conference and in the Nike Peach Jam. We were built for the moment and were just playing our role tonight. “Hunter and I have had our chemistry doing this for a long time. That’s why we got our good high-low in and made the right plays and the right passes.” “Coach [Juwan] Howard calls us the DM boys,” Dickinson added, referring to he and Williams. “We live together now and are together most of the day and have gotten closer. We’ve been playing together for a long time as well. “Terrance and I provided a spark off the bench when our team needed it and it turned out very well for us.” Williams’ stat line didn’t jump off the page, but he nevertheless gave the team valuable minutes down the stretch, wrapping up his night with seven points and four rebounds in 14 minutes of action. “He has something I didn’t have as a freshman,” senior forward Isaiah Livers laughed, when asked what Williams brings to the table as a youngster. “He has a lot of grit and a lot of heart. “That heart will take him a long way. He just loves the game of basketball.”