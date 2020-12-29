Dickinson was expected to be quite good at Michigan after he signed with the Wolverines as a top 40 recruit nationally, but not this good this quickly.

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Hunter Dickinson has not only been one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten so far this year, but one of the top rookies in the entire nation. His 8.4 rebounds per game lead the club by more than a full board, while his 15.3 points check in second only to senior forward Isaiah Livers’ 15.4.

“No, I wasn’t [recruited by them],” he revealed, when asked about Mark Turgeon’s program. “I did feel a little disrespected when I wasn’t recruited by them, but I’m glad with where I am now and am 100 percent certain this is the spot for me.

Dickinson may have a bit of a chip on his shoulder going up against his local Terrapins, however.

The competition will only increase moving forward though, with a trip to Maryland on deck next. The New Year’s Eve showdown in College Park will serve as a homecoming of sorts for both Dickinson and freshman forward Terrance Williams, who each played AAU ball together as teammates in the DMV area.

Davis is sidelined indefinitely with plantar fasciitis, meaning a larger role has been placed on Dickinson’s shoulders as a result of the veteran’s absence. The 7-1 freshman has averaged 16.5 points and 11 boards per game in his two starts since Davis went down, both of which have occurred against Big Ten foes (Penn State and Nebraska).

“In games, I haven’t faced a big man as strong as Austin yet, so I’m this prepared because of him.”

“[Fifth-year senior forward] Austin Davis is the most important person in me being ready for college,” Dickinson exclaimed today. “Going against him every day in practice gave me a real Big Ten experience, and I got that for two to three months straight [before the year].

“I’m happy to be here at Michigan. I’m mature enough to handle all that [the trip back home this Thursday], so I’ll treat it like a normal. Terrance will do the same.”

At 7-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, Michigan and Northwestern are the lone two remaining unbeaten teams in Big Ten action. The Wolverines are also just one of eight Power Five programs who still have an unblemished record, though the meat of Big Ten play will serve as a gauntlet of its own.

“It’s important to keep this hot streak going, because the Big Ten will be a whole lot of work to win it,” Dickinson noted. “If we keep trusting in the coaches and each other, I think we’ll have a good chance.

“Coach [Juwan] Howard is a good game planner, so I’m confident he’ll have a good plan for me and the team [Thursday night]. We’ll combat anything Maryland tries to do offensively and defensively, and I’m very confident in the coach’s game plans.”

Notes

• Dickinson has displayed an impressive offensive game so far, shooting 69.4 percent from the field on the year. His defense certainly hasn’t been a weakness, but it’s not quite at the same level his offense has been at.

“My defense [is where I want to improve the most],” he revealed. “It’s about continuing to learn more tricks to the game on defense, with angles and positions. I’m getting better with it as time goes on and am understanding the game more.

“Coach SandMan [strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson] has helped me so much — we still lift continuously, so my upper body and legs are both getting a lot stronger.”

• It’s evident Howard has created an outstanding culture with this year’s group of Wolverines, with the team genuinely connected as one and caring about each other’s well-being.

One of the primary reasons for that is because the guys don’t take each other too seriously, and are an overall fun group to be around.

“The team is so funny as a whole,” Dickinson laughed. “Don’t let [assistant] Coach Phil [Martelli] fool you, because he’s funny too. You can get a laugh from anybody; even big Austin comes in with a few every now and then.

“I’m just one of many contributors in that regard.”