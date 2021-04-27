The Michigan Wolverines' football program has seen 31 players drafted under current head coach Jim Harbaugh (dating back to the 2016 NFL Draft), which is tied with Clemson for the fifth most in college football during that span. The only four programs who have more during that stretch are Alabama (48), Ohio State (45), LSU (37) and Florida (32), three of whom have at least one national title (Florida being the exception) since the College Football Playoff began in 2014.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program saw a school-record 11 players drafted in 2017. (TheWolverine)

Many have looked at Harbaugh's production of NFL talent and subsequently criticized his on-field results, citing his development of pros as one of the primary reasons his winning percentage in Ann Arbor should be higher than it is. Judging by the production of NFL prospects alone, it would appear Michigan has had as much talent as Clemson since 2016, and basically the same amount as schools like Florida (32 draft picks since 2016) and Georgia (26).

