Jim Harbaugh's 2016 haul was rated as the No. 4 class in the entire country, and sure enough, wound up producing plenty of players who helped lead the Maize and Blue to the verge of the Big Ten championship game (and potentially a berth in the College Football Playoff) in both 2016 and 2018.

The 2016 recruiting class is the most recent haul of Wolverine football players who have completed their entire tenures at Michigan. We have decided to review the '16 crop and several of the classes preceding it (in the days to come), in a fun reflection piece on how the players panned out.

It was also a very large class of 27 signees (we have not included Brad Hawkins or Dytarious Johnson; the former wound up signing the following year, while the latter never signed at all), which unsurprisingly led to plenty of attrition and athletes who didn't pan out.

The class as a whole included one five-star and 14 four-stars, and contained 11 players who were rated inside the nation's top 200 alone. Rivals.com obviously hands out star ratings for prospects, but goes a bit further in depth by also grading players on a scale of 5.2 to 6.1 (6.1 being the best). Detailed descriptions of what each rating means can be READ HERE.

Below is a look at Michigan's 2016 class and the way it looked when the prospects put pen to paper in February of that year.