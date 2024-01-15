Michigan Football has seen a lot of its National Championship team declare for the NFL Draft. Many were seniors, however, with only JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson being juniors to declare for the draft. Another junior from that 2021 recruiting class, Donovan Edwards, has announced on social media that he will return to Michigan for his senior season.

Coming off of an offseason filled with rehab from a hand and leg injury, Edwards did not look himself for most of the season. During media days ahead of the National Championship, Edwards candidly discussed his mental health struggles throughout the year and what has kept him going. He would score two long touchdowns in the National Championship game, getting 104 yards on 6 carries.

Edwards finished the season with 497 yards rushing and 249 yards receiving. With Blake Corum headed to the NFL, Edwards is expected to take over a large role in the offense in 2024.