“From a throwing standpoint, Shea Patterson was fine and didn’t do anything overly impressive or overly unimpressive.

"That’s the kind of quarterback prospect he is. He’s obviously a big school guy in every sense playing at both Ole Miss and Michigan, so maybe the tools are a bit B-grade and he was never quite able to put it all together from a production or winning standpoint.

"That’s a bit surprising when considering the kind of talent he had at Ole Miss, and the depth and supporting cast he had at Michigan.

"Patterson has never been able to fully put it all together on the field, and when you relate it back to the combine, I’m not going to kill somebody for a lack of rhythm or not understanding receivers he isn't familiar with while throwing to them.

"It’s about showing off the tools, and I think he did a good enough job of putting what he offers on display, and that’s a B-plus level arm that can make most of the throws.

"The ball didn’t sail on him too much and he showed he has a decent enough deep arm at times, making a couple of nice throws.

"There’s enough film on Patterson where not much was going to change in Indy at the combine, and barring a massive day that could have set him over the top, it’s going to be difficult for him to change the impression he’s put in people’s minds over years of actual on-field tape.