With the start of spring ball now just two weeks away, TheWolverine has taken a look at the top career tackle, interception and passes defended leaders the Maize and Blue will have returning to their roster in 2020.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will return a wealth of proven defensive experience in 2020, specifically in its front seven in the forms of senior defensive end Kwity Paye, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross.

1. DE Kwity Paye (senior) — 84 (19.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks): He enjoyed a breakout 2019 campaign that saw him rack up 12.5 tackles for loss (led the club) and 6.5 sacks, and will once again be one of the most important Wolverines on the entire team in 2020. Paye will be one of the favorites to earn captaincy honors heading into next season, and will be the leader of a defensive line that appears to be much improved from last year.

T-2. LB Josh Ross (redshirt junior) — 83 (five tackles for loss and one sack): Injuries limited him to just four games and 18 tackles in 2019 as a junior, with the Southfield, Mich., native receiving a redshirt and looking to re-earn a starting role in 2020 as a redshirt junior. Ross will be one of the few veteran faces next year in a revamped linebacking unit that saw Khaleke Hudson, Josh Uche and Jordan Glasgow all graduate, and Jordan Anthony depart via transfer.

T-2. DE Aidan Hutchinson (junior) — 83 (11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks): Like Paye, he also enjoyed a breakout 2019 season that saw him rack up 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. It's fair to expect Hutchinson to boost those numbers as a junior, with the Wolverines appearing to have one of the best defensive end duos in the conference.

4. S Brad Hawkins (senior) — 79 (three tackles for loss and zero sacks): He was rock solid last year in his first season as a starter, compiling 53 tackles and seldom getting beat in any capacity. With former starting position-mate Josh Metellus now off to the NFL, Hawkins will be expected to not only re-earn a starting spot in 2020, but to also serve as a mentor and a leader for the young players in the secondary, specifically sophomore safety Daxton Hill.

5. LB Cam McGrone (redshirt sophomore) — 66 (9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks): Ross' Sept. 21 injury at Wisconsin last year opened the door for McGrone, who proceeded to start the rest of Michigan's games and register 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Despite only being a redshirt sophomore in 2020, the Indianapolis native is viewed as one of the best players on U-M's entire defense and will play a crucial role in the overall success of the front seven.

6. DT Carlo Kemp (fifth-year senior) — 60 (seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks): It was recently announced he received a medical redshirt for his freshman season of 2016 in which he only played in two games, which means he'll be back as a fifth-year senior in 2020. Though his seven career TFLs and 2.5 sacks aren't eye-popping numbers, Kemp's return is a massive boost for the interior of a Michigan defensive line that is incredibly thin on experience and proven production.

7. CB Ambry Thomas (senior) — 54 (3.5 tackles for loss and zero sacks): With Lavert Hill off to the NFL, Thomas will be the leader of a cornerback group that — outside of redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray — is mightily inexperienced as a whole. It's also worth noting the senior has four picks and nine career passes defended under his belt, both of which are the most returning on the team.

8. LB Devin Gil (fifth-year senior) — 47 (four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks): His career has been one of the most unique ones in recent memory at U-M, with the veteran starting all 13 games in 2018 but then becoming a complete afterthought and falling out of the defensive rotation last year (finished the season with just nine tackles). Though it's difficult to envision him re-earning a starting role in 2020, Gil will nevertheless provide a veteran presence and proven production if he winds up being called upon to contribute in the linebacking unit.

9. S Daxton Hill (sophomore) — 36 (three tackles for loss and zero sacks): He will be expected to take on a huge role in Michigan's defense next season as only a sophomore, after he burst onto the scene as a freshman by racking up 36 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and an interception. Hill's expected insertion into the starting lineup will help ease the loss of Metellus, and his immense versatility should also allow the U-M coaches to have the option of playing him at nickelback if needed.

10. CB Vincent Gray (redshirt sophomore) — 20 (1.5 tackles for loss and zero sacks): He was stout as U-M's third cornerback in 2019, and is the favorite to earn a starting role opposite Thomas in the wake of Lavert Hill's graduation. Cornerback play has arguably been the strongest position on the entire team during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor, and that trend is expected to continue with Gray and Thomas likely manning the starting spots in 2020.