How Every Michigan Football Player Fared At This Past Weekend's NFL Combine
FOX ranked the 10 schools who saw at least four of their players accumulate top-three finishes in their respective position groups at this past weekend's NFL combine, and revealed that the Michigan Wolverines' football program had the second most in the country.
Six Maize and Blue players recorded top-three finishes in events at the Indianapolis combine, with Notre Dame's seven being the only school who had more.
Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones was a big reason for Michigan's lofty finish, claiming top honors among receivers at the combine in both the vertical jump and the broad jump.
His 44.5" vertical jump was 2.5 inches higher than any of the other 45 wideouts who participated in the event, and was just two inches away from an all-time combine record.
To put in context how impressive Peoples-Jones' 139" broad jump was, meanwhile, consider this: only one of the other 42 other receivers who participated recorded a mark better than 132" (TCU's Jalen Reagor tallied a 138" jump).
The other Wolverine who finished first in an event among his position group was linebacker Khaleke Hudson on the bench press.
His 30 reps of 225 pounds were four more reps than any other linebacker, with only three others even tallying more than 21 (Miami's Shaquille Quarterman did 23, Wisconsin's Zack Baun did 24 and Michigan State's Joe Bachie did 26).
Hudson's 30 bench press were actually tied for the ninth most of any player at the entire combine, with only one other athlete who finished in the top-28 being a non-lineman (Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips recorded 29 reps).
Here are the full results for all 11 Michigan players who were present at the combine:
Ben Bredeson
Note: Bredeson was dealing with a hamstring injury and did not participate in any physical activities
Height: 6-5
Weight: 315
Hand size: 10 1/8
Arm length: 31 1/8
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Lavert Hill
Note: Hill only participated in the bench press
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Hand size: 9 1/8
Arm length: 30 7/8
40-yard dash:
Bench press: 21 reps (tied for third out of 23)
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Khaleke Hudson
Height: 5-11
Weight: 224
Hand size: 10
Arm length: 29 3/8
40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds (eighth out of 30)
Bench press: 30 reps (first out of 27)
Vertical jump: 33 inches (tied for 16th out of 31)
Broad jump: 120 inches (tied for 20th out of 31)
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Sean McKeon
Note: McKeon was dealing with injury and only took part in the bench press
Height: 6-5
Weight: 242
Hand size: 9 1/8
Arm length: 33 1/2
40-yard dash:
Bench press: 18 reps (tied for seventh out of 13)
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Josh Metellus
Height: 5-11
Weight: 209
Hand size: 10 1/4
Arm length: 32 1/4
40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds (11th out of 20)
Bench press: 20 reps (tied for fourth out of 18)
Vertical jump: 36.5 inches (sixth out of 20)
Broad jump: 124 inches (tied for 10th out of 19)
3-cone drill: 6.94 seconds (fifth out of five)
20-yard shuttle: 4.4 seconds (sixth out of six)
Mike Onwenu
Note: Onwenu decided to only participate in the bench press
Height: 6-3
Weight: 344
Hand size: 10 1/2
Arm length: 34 3/8
40-yard dash:
Bench press: 26 reps (tied for 12th out of 39)
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Shea Patterson
Height: 6-1
Weight: 212
Hand size: 9 3/8
Arm length: 30 1/2
40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds (sixth out of 13)
Bench press:
Vertical jump: 31 inches (tied for seventh out of 13)
Broad jump: 116 inches (seventh out of 13)
3-cone drill: 7.14 seconds (tied for fourth out of 12)
20-yard shuttle: 4.5 seconds (sixth out of 12)
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Hand size: 10 1/8
Arm length: 33 1/2
40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (tied for 18th out of 45)
Bench press:
Vertical jump: 44.5 inches (first out of 46)
Broad jump: 139 inches (first out of 43)
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Cesar Ruiz
Height: 6-3
Weight: 307
Hand size: 11
Arm length: 33 1/8
40-yard dash: 5.08 seconds (tied for 10th out of 40)
Bench press: 28 reps (tied for sixth out of 39)
Vertical jump: 33 inches (tied for fifth out of 36)
Broad jump: 113 inches (tied for sixth out of 35)
3-cone drill: 7.91 seconds (13th out of 25)
20-yard shuttle: 4.64 seconds (fourth out of 26)
Jon Runyan
Height: 6-4
Weight: 306
Hand size: 9 1/8
Arm length: 33 1/4
40-yard dash: 5.08 seconds (tied for 10th out of 40)
Bench press: 24 reps (tied for 21st out of 39)
Vertical jump: 30.5 inches (tied for ninth out of 36)
Broad jump: 107 inches (tied for 19th out of 35)
3-cone drill: 7.57 seconds (third out of 25)
20-yard shuttle: 4.69 seconds (ninth out of 26)
Josh Uche
Note: Uche was dealing with a hamstring injury and only participated in the bench press
Height: 6-1
Weight: 245
Hand size: 9 1/2
Arm length: 33 5/8
40-yard dash:
Bench press: 18 reps (tied for 14th out of 27)
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
3-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
