Six Maize and Blue players recorded top-three finishes in events at the Indianapolis combine, with Notre Dame's seven being the only school who had more.

FOX ranked the 10 schools who saw at least four of their players accumulate top-three finishes in their respective position groups at this past weekend's NFL combine, and revealed that the Michigan Wolverines' football program had the second most in the country.

Wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones was a big reason for Michigan's lofty finish, claiming top honors among receivers at the combine in both the vertical jump and the broad jump.

His 44.5" vertical jump was 2.5 inches higher than any of the other 45 wideouts who participated in the event, and was just two inches away from an all-time combine record.

To put in context how impressive Peoples-Jones' 139" broad jump was, meanwhile, consider this: only one of the other 42 other receivers who participated recorded a mark better than 132" (TCU's Jalen Reagor tallied a 138" jump).

The other Wolverine who finished first in an event among his position group was linebacker Khaleke Hudson on the bench press.

His 30 reps of 225 pounds were four more reps than any other linebacker, with only three others even tallying more than 21 (Miami's Shaquille Quarterman did 23, Wisconsin's Zack Baun did 24 and Michigan State's Joe Bachie did 26).

Hudson's 30 bench press were actually tied for the ninth most of any player at the entire combine, with only one other athlete who finished in the top-28 being a non-lineman (Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips recorded 29 reps).

