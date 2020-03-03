The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Texas
Sport: Women's Tennis
When: 3 PM ET
Channel: Longhorn Network
Tweets of the day
Welcome home kid! @UMichFootball @blake_corum 430 am grind!!!! pic.twitter.com/o3xWR6BUu6— C4 Training (@c4_training) March 2, 2020
Freshman Franz Wagner grabs his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 17.5 points per game and getting his first career double-double!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tAmD0SNK3e— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 2, 2020
First player to post a 100-yard rushing day in @xfl2020?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 2, 2020
That'd be former @UMichFootball RB De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4 ). pic.twitter.com/5JMBddbwpz
A good week for your Wolverines at the #NFLCombine.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2020
Full updates and results: https://t.co/1jGdVnytCF#GoBlue | 📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/gmlin2M3aG
Here are a few pics from last nights DCSAA Championship! The team beat @WilsonHSBBall 55-49! pic.twitter.com/KrnVq9TAtH— Steve Turner (@GonzagaHoops) March 2, 2020
Final stats from the @DCSAASports chip@GonzagaHoops tops @WilsonHSBBall 55-49— Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) March 2, 2020
MVP Terrance Williams @_flyyt pic.twitter.com/cK9AMrBw5L
Unanimous. @nazhillmon was unanimously named to the All-Big Ten first team by both the coaches and media. #goblue pic.twitter.com/v2zeKrTVKU— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 2, 2020
Our floor leader. @amydilk was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches, the first postseason honor of her career. #goblue pic.twitter.com/AmJNbKR1Ue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 2, 2020
It's that time of year...Big Ten Tournament time!https://t.co/xlcaMXhvw8#goblue pic.twitter.com/uNsQBPOkI7— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 2, 2020
No. 10 @HuskersWBB will take on No. 7 @umichwbball in Thursday’s third #B1GTourney matchup at 6:30PM ET on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/nJv9KjvJ7R— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) March 2, 2020
Juwan Howard on the behind the back half court shot he keeps hitting during shoot around: “I like to have fun, man. That’s something that I did back when I was playing. It’s not my first rodeo. I’ll be honest, it’s not my first time doing it, folks.” pic.twitter.com/SFDRkJKno3— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 3, 2020
Juwan Howard on Franz Wagner winning his third B1G Freshman of the Week: "He’s playing the game the right way ... It’s just beautiful to see the growth in Franz ... He’s doing whatever it takes to help the team win."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 3, 2020
Juwan Howard, on his radio show, on Michigan's recent struggles defending the three: "We have taken a step back. We must and we will get better. I’ve seen where we haven’t closed out all the way to the chest. I’ve also seen where some guys hit some bank shot threes, too.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Sinus Infection, Not Broken Nose, Sidelined Eli Brooks
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Five Takeaways, Observations Surrounding The U-M Players At The NFL Combine
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Struggles, Senior Night & More
• Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan Football Captain Joe Bolden Reportedly Joins Ohio State Football Staff
---
