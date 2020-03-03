News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 3

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Texas

Sport: Women's Tennis

When: 3 PM ET

Channel: Longhorn Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s playing the game the right way ... It’s just beautiful to see the growth in Franz ... He’s doing whatever it takes to help the team win."
— Juwan Howard on freshman guard Franz Wagner winning B1G Freshman of the Week for the third time this season

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Overload On Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Sinus Infection, Not Broken Nose, Sidelined Eli Brooks

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Five Takeaways, Observations Surrounding The U-M Players At The NFL Combine

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Struggles, Senior Night & More

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan Football Captain Joe Bolden Reportedly Joins Ohio State Football Staff

{{ article.author_name }}