Michigan basketball (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak, after having won five-straight prior to last week. The Wolverines dropped a home game against Wisconsin Thursday and lost at Ohio State Sunday. Head coach Juwan Howard joined his weekly radio show, and discussed the recent struggles, his freshman standout, upcoming senior night and more. RELATED: Sinus Infection, Not Broken Nose, Sidelined Eli Brooks RELATED: Michigan Has Enjoyed High Levels Of March Success In Recent Years

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is navigating the ups and downs in his first season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan's Recent Defensive Struggles

Overall for the season, U-M has been solid at defending the three-point line, only allowing opponents to shoot 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. In the last two games, however, U-M has allowed Wisconsin to shoot 11-for-23 from deep and Ohio State to shoot 11-for-21. "We have taken a step back," Howard admitted. "We must and we will get better. I’ve seen where we haven’t closed out all the way to the chest. I’ve also seen where some guys hit some bank shot threes, too. "I’ve also seen a lack of communication, which we have to do a better job on defensive assignments of communicating certain matchups, as far as if there is a switch, or whatever pick-and-roll defense we’re in. It’s been a combination of a few things." One thing that has particularly given U-M's defense trouble is opposing big men — like Wisconsin's Micah Potter and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson — that can step out and shoot the long ball off of the pick-and-pop. After the Wisconsin game, Howard said he was "searching for answers" with his lineups, scrambling to stop the Badgers. "[Wisconsin is] a very unique team," he said Monday night. "They have five guys that can shoot the ball very well out there. With our normal coverage against a one and a five, which at that time was Potter, it was challenging for [senior center] Jon [Teske] to sit back against Potter, who is a pick-and-pop big that can make threes like he did last game. There were some switching, at times. Then, I made an adjustment, switching lineups where I went with [sophomore forward] Brandon [Johns] at the five, so we could do a little more one-to-five switching. I feel that Brandon can do a better job of keeping [Wisconsin redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik] Trice in front of him." "But, they cause problems for all teams in the Big Ten. When they’re shooting the ball and making threes like they were, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on your defense, and it’s going to cause coaches to scramble and make adjustments. It was a really good game for us to gauge defensively what areas we can improve on."

Eli Brooks Returned For The Ohio State Game

Another challenge that came with navigating different lineups was dealing with the absence of junior guard Eli Brooks, who missed Thursday's game due to a sinus infection, even though many believed it was because of the broken nose he suffered the previous game against Purdue. Howard did not want to start sophomore guard David DeJulius in the back court with senior guard Zavier Simpson, because he didn't want both to get in foul trouble, leaving him without a primary ball handler to organize the offense. "For us, you have two guys that were available that night," Howard said. "We truly missed Eli. People got a chance to see how valuable he is for this team, not just on the offensive end, but defensively. He’s a guy that is very smart, a high I.Q. player. I’ve nicknamed him ‘The Professor’ for a reason, because the way he sees the game and makes plays before they happen. He just covers up for a lot of mistakes. "We only had two primary ball handlers that could run our sets and get us organized, so I wanted to make sure that I didn’t put both players on the floor at the same time in the starting lineup, because you never know how this game can be called."

Franz Wagner Wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

During the two-game losing skid, U-M did see some positives. Included in those positives is the continued emergence of freshman guard Franz Wagner, who averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two games, earning himself Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. "It’s the work that he’s putting in," Howard said of why Wagner continues to produce at an increasing level. "He’s been putting in a lot of work throughout the season. He comes in on off days. He stays after practice, getting up shots. But, it’s not just putting the ball in the hole. He’s playing the game the right way. He’s been able to slow it down, seeing opportunities where he can go and attack. He’s not rushing or trying to go out there and hunt for shots. He’s doing it within the concept of the offense and the flow of the game. It’s just beautiful to see the growth in Franz. "Franz is not hunting. He’s not hunting for stats. He’s doing whatever it takes to help the team win. Defensively, there’s some possessions where he has to be extremely active, guarding small perimeter players. I just see the balance of his growth. I just want to continue to keep seeing it next game and the game after that, because we’re going to need not only just his offensive production, but his defensive production, as well."

Michigan Has Struggled To Close Out Games

The Wolverines have seen several shots at winning close games late slip away, something that is increasingly vital come tournament time. Closing out games is a focus right now for Howard and his team. "I will keep talking about it until I turn blue in the face," Howard said, of how important it is to finish games out. "That’s how it goes sometimes. Free throws haven't been our biggest strength down the stretch. We’re going to keep working on free throws. Seeing how we can close out games and taking care of the basketball down the stretch, we will keep watching film and seeing how we can improve in those areas. Keep running sets that keep it simple where I know that it will not put our team in situations where things have to be forced. It just so happens, our guys are giving it, night in night out, laying it all out on the line, playing hard. I’m just happy that I have a group that is super competitive and will do whatever it takes to help this team win."

Senior Day Is Thursday Against Nebraska