Michigan Wolverines basketball enjoyed a nice February, as it went 6-2 in the month. It's now the most important month in the college basketball season — March. U-M started off on the wrong note Sunday, with a 77-63 loss at Ohio State. But, the Wolverines have enjoyed high levels of success in March in recent years, raising banners left and right. We take a look back at just how good U-M has been in the all-important month. RELATED: Michigan Remains In AP Top-25 RELATED: Sinus Infection, Not Broken Nose, Sidelined Eli Brooks

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Trey Burke hit a shot of a lifetime to send the game into overtime in a Michigan win over Kansas in 2013's Sweet 16. (AP Images)

In the seven years prior to this one (2013-2019) — under the guidance of former head coach John Beilein — U-M has a record of 41-14 (.745) in the month of March, which includes contests in the regular season, Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have compiled a 16-5 record in the Big Ten Tournament over that span, and an 18-6 record in the NCAA Tournament.

U-M has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game four out of seven years, with two tournament titles (2017 and 2018). The Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 or further in five of the last seven years (including two national title game appearances). U-M's 18 NCAA Tournament wins are tied for the most in the nation, with Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina. All four teams hold an 18-6 record over that span. Michigan is one of three teams — joined by North Carolina and Villanova — to appear in two national title games during those years. Here's a look at how the Wolverines have recently fared during the time of year that matters most.