The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team remained inside the Associated Press top-25 this afternoon, despite an 0-2 week that included losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Maize and Blue checked in at No. 25 in the latest edition, after residing at No. 19 last week.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Thursday night against Nebraska. (AP Images)

U-M is one of eight ranked Big Ten squads, to go along with No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 20 Penn State, No. 23 Illinois and No. 24 Wisconsin. It's also worth noting that Gonzaga (who Michigan crushed by 18 on Nov. 29) rose from No. 3 to No. 2 nationally, while a 22-7 Creighton squad (who U-M beat by 10 on Nov. 12) checked in at No. 11 in the country. The Maize and Blue will close out the regular-season by hosting Nebraska on Thursday night and then traveling to Maryland on Sunday.

The Big Ten Tournament will begin with the bottom four clubs playing on Wednesday, March 11, with U-M set to kick off action the following day. Selection Sunday will occur on March 15, with last week's projections tabbing the Wolverines anywhere from a No. 4 to a No. 7 seed.

AP Poll