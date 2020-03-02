News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Kid with a broken nose, come out here and sacrifice, make himself available, throwing his body on the line — (it) goes to show you how he’s just all for the team. And he’s been like that all season long."
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, discussing junior guard Eli Brooks' toughness at Ohio State yesterday.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Drops Second Straight, Loses at OSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Postgame Video: Howard, Wagner and Brooks on OSU Loss

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss at OSU

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog: Tracking the Michigan Football Players

• Tien Le, Michigan Daily: Inside Nick Granowicz's Game-Winner Against Minnesota

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}