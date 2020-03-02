The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2
Tweets of the day
Juwan Howard on Eli Brooks: "Kid with a broken nose, come out here and sacrifice, make himself available, throwing his body on the line — (it) goes to show you how he’s just all for the team. And he’s been like that all season long."— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 2, 2020
A tradition like no other ... @juwanhoward is money!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/mqugfCvamR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2020
Final: OSU 77, Michigan 63— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2020
🇩🇪: 18P, 10R, 2A
❌: 12P, 7A, 5R, 1S#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QxlWY4y16a
Ohio State surged down the stretch to knock off the Wolverines.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) March 1, 2020
Back at it Thursday against Nebraska for the home finale. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8NlX8YVDvl
A masked Eli Brooks has taken the floor for Michigan warmups. Appears U-M will be at full strength this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UX2y1ocTz9— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 1, 2020
Juwan Howard talking about Eli Brooks on the radio pregame show: "He truly makes up for a lot of our mistakes. I always consider him my stabilizer. Everyone knows I nicknamed him 'The Professor.'"— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 1, 2020
Brooks is back in the starting lineup today for Michigan in Columbus.
Get up! It’s GAMEDAY! #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 1, 2020
Thank you for the opportunity! NFL COMBINE 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3WBUYpZenG— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 2, 2020
"I love watching him play the last several years," NFL Network host Rich Eisen said of Metellus after he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash. "He's got heart."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 1, 2020
"That's a good time," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah added. "He's got range."
Final!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 1, 2020
Beers deals, the offense delivers, and Keizer strikes out a pair to pick up the save#BlueCrew takes the series pic.twitter.com/NoGg7fgkgH
Today starts National Athletic Training Month!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 1, 2020
Please give Kim a high five when you see her. She loves high fives; can't get enough high fives. 😂#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/11gcwBMObc
Blake Beers (@blake_beers ) appreciation tweet!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 1, 2020
The junior's final line
8 IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 6K#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/5jNjrA5qnP
T7 | Captain Clutch comes through again!@blommy11 ties the game with a two-out single!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 1, 2020
Michigan 2 Cal Poly 2#GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/bPzrNQlpAs
The #BlueCrew goes for the series win at 1 PT / 4 ET— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 1, 2020
Don't miss it#GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/dioPkSQsKZ
Tournament Time! @umichhockey will Michigan State in the #B1GHockey quarterfinals!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 1, 2020
Game times are 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m., Sunday if necessary.
Tickets will be on sale MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/y5axDBpKXx
NEW BucciMane #CawlidgeHawkey Top 16👇🏼🏒🥅— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 1, 2020
1 North Dakota
2 Cornell
3 Boston College
4 Minnesota St
5 Minnesota Duluth
6 Denver
7 Penn St
8 UMass
9 Clarkson
10 Bemidji St
11 Ohio St
12 Arizona St
13 UMass Lowell
14 Quinnipiac
15 Maine
16 Michigan pic.twitter.com/vS5qymeUe7
Found this great clip of @_Uche35 executing an exit stunt from some 2018 @UMichFootball film. So, glad I found it cause I have been wanting to break down some film from my alma mater for my Dline examples email! pic.twitter.com/qwEL5sZrYp— Craig Roh (@craigroh) March 1, 2020
After a great visit, I’m excited to announce I have received my first scholarship to play at the University of Michigan! Thank you! @Coach_BenMcD @CoachJim4UM @Thee_Matty_D #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5t61CmXnzF— Jaxon Dailey (@jaxon1538) March 1, 2020
Happy to get my 11th offer from Michigan University had a really great experience today. pic.twitter.com/i7nPR4wKMQ— Stephan Byrd (@StephanByrd42) March 1, 2020
Had a great visit at University of Michigan today!! pic.twitter.com/mkiKtanBdM— Amy Kelce (@KelceAmy) March 1, 2020
Had an amazing family visit to The University of Michigan! Thank you to @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner @Coach_BenMcD and @Thee_Matty_D for having us. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GoFAc5ZQgI— Blake Miller (@BlakeMillerOT) March 2, 2020
Great visit at The University of Michigan today! 〽️🔵 #GoBlue— Kaden Saunders⚡️ (@KSaunders03) March 1, 2020
In case you missed it from last night... with @umichswimdive's 41st Big Ten Championship, @UMichAthletics now owns 400 Big Ten titles -- the most of any school in our conference. #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/dWCVT02W90— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 1, 2020
Victors!! We are 3-0 this weekend with one game left at 4 p.m. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R5LND0tim1— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 1, 2020
Wrapping up the regular season today at home.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 1, 2020
Get here early as we honor our senior class at 11:45 a.m.#goblue pic.twitter.com/e8C6SSAXEu
Quote of the day
