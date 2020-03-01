News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 18:43:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss At Ohio State

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) fell at Ohio State (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Here's five takeaways from the game.

RELATED: Recap: Michigan Drops Second Straight, Loses To OSU

RELATED: Videos: Howard, Wagner And Brooks On OSU Loss

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Zavier Simpson tried to will his team to victory in Columbus.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Zavier Simpson tried to will his team to victory in Columbus. (AP Images)

Michigan defended threes poorly, for the second straight game

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}