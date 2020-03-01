Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss At Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Michigan Wolverines (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) fell at Ohio State (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) at Value City Arena in Columbus.
Here's five takeaways from the game.
RELATED: Recap: Michigan Drops Second Straight, Loses To OSU
Michigan defended threes poorly, for the second straight game
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news