NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 4 — Tracking The Michigan Football Players
Keep it locked here as we provide updates all weekend long on how the Michigan Wolverines' football players are performing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
We will have the latest on how they all do in their on-field drills, what's being said about them by analysts and more.
The final two U-M players will go through workouts today — cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus.
RELATED: NFL Combine Day 3 — Tracking Michigan Players
RELATED: Which of Lavert Hill's Game Tapes Should Scouts Watch? MSU, he Says
5:37 PM — Metellus hauls in a deep pass beautifully (appeared to be about a 40-yarder) with two hands.
"Nice catch," one of the observers said.
5:30 PM — Metellus shows nice backpedal and then hauls in a pass cleanly in the latest drill the safeties are doing.
5:06 PM — Metellus runs a 4.56 40 on his second attempt, a slight improvement from his 4.59 the first time around.
"Nice run by Metellus," Eisen observed.
4:55 PM — Metellus runs a 4.59 40-yard dash on his first attempt.
"I love watching him play the last several years," NFL Network host Rich Eisen said. "He's got heart."
"That's a good time," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah added. "He's got range."
4:05 PM — NFL Network flashes a graphic saying that Michigan's 11 invitees are tied with Ohio State for the second most of any school. LSU has the most with 16.
3:27 PM — The cornerbacks are now going through pass catching drills, and Hill is unsurprisingly not taking part in this portion either.
2:05 PM — Hill will not run the 40-yard dash today.
1:58 PM — Hill puts up 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
2️⃣1️⃣ reps from Lavert Hill!#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/fVsFRlCYI6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook