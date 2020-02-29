He started 48 games during his time at U-M, was an AP third-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (given to the nation’s best defensive back) in 2018, and finished sixth in school history with 29 career pass breakups.

Former Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Lavert Hill started for the Maize and Blue from 2017-19, and was one of the best and most consistent players at the position in recent memory.

The Detroit native had plenty of memorable moments during his collegiate career, but was asked at the NFL combine which game tape scouts should check out if they want to see him at his best.

“I’d say Michigan State,” he revealed. “Every time we played them, that was one of the biggest games for me. I had a lot of PBUs and caught an interception against them this year.

“I make plays on the ball and am just a play maker [is what I would tell NFL teams]. I can play both inside and outside. I also played a lot of man [defense] at Michigan, but can play zone as well and am comfortable in it.”

Though he still had an excellent senior campaign in 2019, the case could be made that Hill regressed a bit from his sophomore and junior seasons.

He had the opportunity to go pro following his junior year of 2018, but made it clear he wanted to return in 2019 because he had ‘unfinished business’ — AKA to win a Big Ten title and to beat Ohio State.

“We wanted to be the No. 1 or No. 2 defense in the country, and we didn’t get that done this year,” Hill explained.

“We’ll have a lot of things to work on next year. I wish we could get [some of those losses] back, but we can’t. I lost four times to Ohio State, and I don’t like to lose.