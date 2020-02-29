News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-29 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 29

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He has outstanding football instincts and awareness. He'll be a Day 1 starter."
— NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Bracketology: Who Michigan is Competing With for Tournament Seeding

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 2 — Tracking the Michigan Football Players

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Into the Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Pylon Las Vegas

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Derek Jory, NHL.com: Hughes' Record-Breaking Season

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}