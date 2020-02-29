The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 29
Tweets of the day
The football recruiting issue! Yes!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) February 28, 2020
I've been waiting for this!
Today is gonna be great! pic.twitter.com/4pTncrPTKd
Vertical jump ➡️ WRs #NFLCombine— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2020
1. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 44.5"
T-2. Jalen Reagor - 42"
T-2. Henry Ruggs - 42"
4. Chase Claypool - 40.5" pic.twitter.com/JIj2MBF7TC
A phenomenal #NFLCombine performance from @dpeoplesjones! 👊 pic.twitter.com/f8ZcegpPJl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
4.48u in the 40 for @dpeoplesjones!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/y5anUhd0S2
Jon Runyan continues his 💪 week with a 5.08u 40-yard dash.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 29, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/57VVcQrz06
These three wideouts put on a show at Day 1 of the #NFLCombine.@__RUGGS | @ChaseClaypool | @dpeoplesjones pic.twitter.com/xoMXBstJRx— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
💪💪 @_OverCees pic.twitter.com/AEFw5G4umZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 29, 2020
Final #NFLCombine stats from @Mckeon_Sean 👇 pic.twitter.com/BJhZ63yFaN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
Wolverines at the #NFLCombine: https://t.co/1jGdVnytCF#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/f6Up0HL8qy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
The guy can jump. 😳— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2020
📺: @nflnetwork | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/M8v8cBRPJc
The @Lions coaches getting a lot of praise from players who went to the @seniorbowl. DB Josh Metellus spoke about working with defensive minded Coach Patricia. #NFLCombine @ourturffb @UMichFootball @NoExcuses_23 pic.twitter.com/V0aZENF9m7— Cleveland Kate (@ClvlndK8) February 28, 2020
"I feel like I'm one of the best edge rushers in this draft class." 🗣️Michigan's Josh Uchepic.twitter.com/H6LTXXvZtp— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2020
Top performers in the bench press among #NFLCombine linebackers:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020
1) Khaleke Hudson, @UMichFootball, 30 reps
2) Joe Bachie, @MSU_Football, 26
3) Zack Baun, @BadgerFootball, 24
4) Shaquille Quarterman, @CanesFootball, 23
#Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson: 30 reps on the bench press— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 28, 2020
🔥🔥🔥
"[#Michigan's Cesar] Ruiz is so good on every single drill," former #NFL center Shaun O'Hara said as he watched the center going through a lateral movement exercise. "He just looks so good."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 29, 2020
"He knocks it out of the park," Rich Eisen added.
T1: And we’re underway from Baggett Stadium#goblue pic.twitter.com/ohSua3I3qL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 29, 2020
#G8 - First game of the #BlueCrew trip to California is 90 minutes away— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 29, 2020
🆚 at Cal Poly
📍 San Luis Obispo, Calif.
🕘 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET
📊 https://t.co/rQ3IZHwsOc
🖥️ https://t.co/qxoA8z8Ixp#GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/BCaRKYZz1P
Michigan looks to bounce back in California road trip— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) February 28, 2020
Story from @JaCohen9:https://t.co/AsXDTnbPZz
Michigan on top 1-0 after 1#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/8giuzENqXO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 29, 2020
First penalty of the game is on Meyers for interference and Michigan is going on the power play!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/tMJeYagdde— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 29, 2020
Ready for Warm-ups! pic.twitter.com/6dO4aGs92z— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 29, 2020
Spring break mode: activated. 🏖️— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 28, 2020
(📷: https://t.co/8YCwCFHAK0) pic.twitter.com/QLmQNOaHx5
🔥 Di Giuseppe with the finish #ProBlue https://t.co/5sPsyhtVlM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 28, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan.🙏🏾 #AGTG @JayHarbaugh @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/2r34Xsj3RA— Gi’Bran Payne🧸 (@upnexxt03) February 28, 2020
🏆 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗬 🏆— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 28, 2020
Day 1 of the #B1GTF Indoor Championships have arrived. Let's do this.
📍 Geneva, OH
🕚 11am ET
📺 https://t.co/UYHGG1YRQA (BTN+)
📺 https://t.co/JEcjq6J0WV (Flo)
⏱️ https://t.co/FwAXmATG1V#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fh2FLNPY89
BIG DIVE ALERT. @umichswimdive's Ross Todd nails his final dive to win 1M.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 28, 2020
He’s our first Big Ten champion diver in 16 years.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mZPeklPHmq
Mattin Mania. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BjllIOnnwy— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 28, 2020
Michigan won its third straight contest, moving to 10-7 in the Big Ten to mark the fourth-straight season winning at least 10 conference games. 📈— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 28, 2020
This is the longest streak in program history.#GoBlue | @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/FZanzPVI4M
Thank you Saline for making it possible for me to have a senior night experience with @AricoTrevor. Indy on Thursday @B1Gwbball #basketballfamily #lovemyboy #gohornets #goblue https://t.co/WE0EAXJ6Dp— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) February 29, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Bracketology: Who Michigan is Competing With for Tournament Seeding
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 2 — Tracking the Michigan Football Players
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Into the Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Pylon Las Vegas
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
