Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May hit the ground running to fill out his first roster in Ann Arbor and it's not exactly like he had a choice, either.

The Wolverines added six players through the transfer portal to round out its roster and will rely heavily on the portal additions to help pace May's first season in Ann Arbor.

May, who met with the media for the first time since his introductory press conference, was asked what he had learned about navigating the transfer portal at a program like U-M, as he was familiar with the process during his time with FAU.

"We have to do our work early," May told reporters on Tuesday. "There's no reason to invest our time, energy and effort, especially the emotional energy that goes into recruiting. There's one thing to make a call and there's another to really be invested in that call and be present and be relational in it. We just try to see who fit us in the beginning and usually the ones that fit us like us better than the ones who don't. We just tried to streamline is by doing our homework early, getting the right information and attacking those guys."

One of the issues that has been a major point of discussion with the fanbase is the 'admissions' issues that prevented several talented players from enrolling in the program in previous years.

May wanted to avoid previous mistakes, with all transfer additions being able to get through admissions without issue.

Doing due diligence is something the program did as well as the incoming transfers.

"There were a few guys we had to stay away from, maybe we could've gotten them in," May said. "We didn't go down that road because we had to be so efficient with our time. Like I said, out of all the guys we signed, it was relatively simple after we got their initial transcripts. We moved forward and went from there.