Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks will miss today's game at Minnesota after he strained his right foot in practice, according to U-M's official basketball twitter account. He is listed as "day-to-day." Brooks has played in all 11 of the team's games so far and is averaging a team-high 31.2 minutes per game. He is also tallying 8.7 points per outing and handing out 3.6 assists, the latter of which is the second best mark on the roster behind fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith's 5.4.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Eli Brooks hails from Spring Grove, Pa. (AP Images)

GAME DAY UPDATE



As coach always says ... NEXT MAN UP#GoBlue 〽️🏀#HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/DkzYkWNxFK — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 16, 2021