ER Doctor Chris Hutchinson Talks Schlissel, Why It's Safe For U-M To Play
It’s safe to say that Chris Hutchinson, the father of current Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has a better understanding of whether or not it’s safe to play football this fall than the higher-ups who made the decision to cancel the Big Ten season do.
Hutchinson works as an emergency room physician at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, in what has been one of the most infected regions of the entire country.
RELATED: Daily Newsstand — September 6
RELATED: Harbaugh Says Team Could be Ready to Play in two Weeks
He has been outspoken about the absurdity of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel football, and has made it clear student-athletes are much safer and at a lower risk taking on a football season than not doing so.
Hutchinson reinforced that sentiment yesterday in Ann Arbor, when his family and a few other parents of Michigan football players helped organize a protest that head coach Jim Harbaugh and several members of the current team attended.
“The Hutchinsons, Kemps and McCaffreys were the main ones who organized this, because we felt the need to get the parent voice out there with the ‘Big Ten Parents United,’” Hutchinson began.
“We’ve been meeting with them. We just wanted to get our opinion out there — everyone else has a platform, and the student-athletes need to be hard.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news