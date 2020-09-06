 Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his players made it clear yesterday they want to play ASAP.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 6

“It’s possible, and maybe there’s a chance we could play sometime in early October. There’s a chance of that. Our position to the Big Ten and to everybody has been that we want to play as soon as we possibly can. We’re ready — we could be ready to play a game in two weeks. We’d put the pads on and our guys have trained without a pause since June 15.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at Saturday's protest
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh was Adamant With his Message Today — 'We Could be Ready in 2 Weeks'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Players — 'We Should be in Washington'

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Hutchinson, McCaffrey and More at the Protest

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Still Pushing for Rivals250 DL George Rooks

• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Joins Parents, Players in Protest Against Big Ten Postponed Season

