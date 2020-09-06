The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 6
Tweets of the day
Coach Harbaugh at the Rally. pic.twitter.com/R4hCtso1EF— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
Jack Harbaugh preaching “The Team, the Team, the Team!” pic.twitter.com/bMdddnFbla— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
Coach Harbaugh. Solidarity. Let ‘em play! pic.twitter.com/OsuBMrPAai— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
Sights and scenes from the protest: pic.twitter.com/a3tOO8Lgju— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
Players 4-5 weeks in a row, No Positives! Check the team slogan. pic.twitter.com/sdsq1BUaYy— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
Aidan Hutchinson giving interviews. pic.twitter.com/mWkaxCM14h— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
The Hutchinson’s for the cause. pic.twitter.com/3rFz91NSiB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
The McCaffreys stand for the cause. pic.twitter.com/5xm8oefhte— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 5, 2020
Dylan McCaffrey at the protest: pic.twitter.com/bFrXnyaZcT— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
Dylan McCaffrey: "The decision all came out, it seemed from our point of view, a little shady. We were getting our information from Twitter, and we’re the ones it’s directly affecting," Said the players wish they could have shared their point of view. HT @AshleyBastock42— angelique (@chengelis) September 5, 2020
“And I’ll see it forever...Michigan 23 - Washington 6.” - Bob Ufer— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 5, 2020
Thank you @michiganinsider & @JohnKryk for making this Saturday a special & memorable one! pic.twitter.com/jwjqjgw7gF
Just in case you wanted to see how Ufer saw it and called it...https://t.co/3eMhHMokmF @michiganinsider @JohnKryk— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 5, 2020
Michigan Stadium today pic.twitter.com/qT0wfN5H50— angelique (@chengelis) September 5, 2020
These players deserve the same chance we had.@DesmondHoward @JumboElliott76 @CharlesWoodson @JabrillPeppers @Wino @_OverCees @_Dbush11 @briangriese @Marcus_Ray29 @TomBrady @jayfeely @JakeLong77 @TaylorLewan77 @jimbrandstatter @CoachJim4UM @JMorris23 https://t.co/zQAC8Mqsmc— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 5, 2020
3 big themes right now among college basketball programs:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 5, 2020
1. Planning for 10/14 start of practice
2. Evaluating costs related to potential preseason bubbles
3. Wondering how NCAA will handle existing scheduling contracts once 11/25 is announced as start date
Michigan offers rising 2022 DT Marquis Gracial from just outside of St. Louis #GoBlue https://t.co/Y0sE5XwHlQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh was Adamant With his Message Today — 'We Could be Ready in 2 Weeks'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Players — 'We Should be in Washington'
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Hutchinson, McCaffrey and More at the Protest
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Still Pushing for Rivals250 DL George Rooks
• Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Joins Parents, Players in Protest Against Big Ten Postponed Season
