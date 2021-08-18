ESPN Names Michigan Football's Matt Weiss 'A Position Coach To Watch'

Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has an intriguing background. He had a big hand in the Baltimore Ravens' run game over the last two years, while serving as running backs coach. He worked with the quarterbacks in 2016 and 2017, and coached several other positions — including on the defensive side of the ball — during his time in Baltimore from 2009-20. In addition to his on-field coaching duties with the franchise, Weiss "was responsible for leading the analytics department of the coaching staff, scripting situational practice periods and advising the staff on in-game management decisions," according to his bio. Needless to say, he brings a lot to the table. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Camp's Top Receiver, More Standouts RELATED: Michigan DT Donovan Jeter Is Tired Of Compliments, Focused On Producing

Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss previously worked for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. (AP Images)

Weiss, Michigan's highest-paid assistant coach who doesn't have a 'coordinator' tag in his title (his $600,000 annual salary is actually more than co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore earns), made the cut on ESPN.com senior writer Adam Rittenberg's list of college football position coaches to watch in 2021 because he's primarily working with the most important position group on the team — the quarterbacks. The guy currently at the top of the depth chart is redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, who threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns last season while winning the starting job late in the year. Behind him are elite freshman J.J. McCarthy and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman, who threw for more than 5,000 yards with the Red Raiders. It's Weiss' approach to coaching those players, though, that makes his role at Michigan all the more interesting. Much like he's taught almost all aspects of the game of football, he wants to coach all aspects of being a quarterback. "Despite spending almost his entire coaching career at two places — with the Ravens and at Stanford — Weiss brings a diverse and holistic approach to Michigan's quarterback room," Rittenberg wrote. "Between Baltimore and Stanford, he has worked with every major position group other than tight ends, including stints as the primary coach for the Ravens' linebackers (2014), cornerbacks (2015) and running backs (2019-2020). "Weiss assisted James Urban with Baltimore's quarterbacks in 2016 and 2017, but he wanted to approach the Michigan job with a deeper understanding of the position."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!