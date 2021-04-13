Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Football Power Index

FPI has Michigan tabbed as the No. 40 team in the country (out of 130) with the season set to begin 137 days from now. The Wolverines have a rating of 7.2, which correlates to the "expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field." That means the Maize and Blue are an 'above average' team that would be favored by just over a touchdown against the most average ball club in the country. Factors that go into the ratings are said to be "returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure."

Projected Win/Loss Record

FPI projects Michigan to win 6.4 games and lose 5.7 contests, which, with rounding, comes out to a .500 record of 6-6. There are actually 29 teams that are ranked below Michigan projected by the metric to win more than 6.4 games this season, with the Wolverines' strength of schedule not doing them any favors in that regard.

What Michigan's Chances Are To...

FPI also gave out percentage chances of Michigan — and every team in the nation — to win all of their games, win at least six games, win their division, win their conference, make the College Football Playoff, appear in the national title game and win the national championship. Here are the chances the metric gave the Wolverines to... Win Out: 0.0 percent Win 6+ Games: 71 percent Win The Big Ten East: 2 percent Win The Big Ten: 0.7 percent Make The College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent Make The National Title Game: 0.0 percent Win The National Championship: 0.0 percent

Where Michigan's Opponents Rank In FPI